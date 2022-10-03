Colorado Springs Physician, Dr. Robert Vogt Collaborates with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to Create a Concierge Medical Program Offering Patients A More Personalized Approach to Care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), a leader in concierge medicine, has collaborated with Robert Vogt, M.D., to establish Eagles Peak Concierge Care, a concierge (membership model) medicine program, in conjunction with his existing family medicine practice in Colorado Springs.

Reestablishing a Strong Doctor-Patient Relationship

During Dr. Vogt's 37 years as a family physician, he has built enduring relationships with his patients, many of whom have been loyal to him for decades. As his practice continued to grow, so did the administrative demands of operating and maintaining a private practice. Dr. Vogt found himself at a crossroads: continue to practice high-volume medicine, seeing many patients a day but spending limited time with each of them, or evolve his model to deliver highly personalized preventive care and to empower his patients with greater education and information.

The Eagles Peak Concierge Care Membership

The concierge model offers a rewarding experience for physicians and patients. The increased time and flexibility allow concierge physicians, like Dr. Vogt, to offer their patients longer, more in-depth appointments when needed.

"Transitioning to concierge care allows me to continue to provide even more personalized medical care to my patients," says Dr. Vogt "I will be able to communicate directly with patient-Members promptly when they are seeking advice."

Concierge patients of Eagles Peak Concierge Care receive a host of added amenities as Members, including 24/7 connectivity to Dr. Vogt via a direct phone number, a customized telehealth app, same- or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times regardless of medical necessity, and a robust wellness program — the SENS Solution® Wellness Program powered by CCPHP — that focuses on sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management.

About Dr. Vogt

Dr. Vogt is board-certified in family medicine and provides patient-focused, quality care. During his 37 years as a physician, Dr. Vogt served as a U.S. Air Force family physician in Maryland, Turkey, Florida, Colorado, and Wyoming. Additionally, his vast experience includes positions as a clinic physician, clinic chief, family practice residency faculty, and medical staff chief. He retired from the Air Force in 2003 and established The Family Practice in 2004.

Since opening The Family Practice, Dr. Vogt has worked with his staff to create a compassionate, caring environment for his patients. One of his goals as a physician is to ensure that every patient has their concerns addressed before starting a treatment plan. Dr. Vogt is committed to serving his patients by providing personalized care, as evidenced by the numerous positive patient testimonies he has received during his career.

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and well-being. For more information, go to ccphp.net.

SOURCE Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC