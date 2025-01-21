Colorado Springs School Fair Returns to Great Wolf Lodge for Celebration of Education Options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Wolf Lodge will transform into a hub of educational opportunity as Parents Challenge hosts its annual Colorado Springs School Fair. The event, which has become a cornerstone of the community's school choice celebrations, will welcome more than 1,000 parents and students exploring Colorado's diverse education landscape.

All are welcome at the fair, which takes place on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., featuring representatives from traditional public schools, charter public schools, private schools, online academies, homeschool groups, and curriculum providers. Families can explore the full spectrum of K-12 education options along with pre-K, collegiate and supporting organizations all available in the Pikes Peak region, all under one roof.

While parents connect with educators and explore schooling options, children can enjoy an array of free activities including face painting, photo opportunities, balloon art, and complimentary refreshments. The family-friendly atmosphere ensures an engaging experience for attendees of all ages.

"Our goal is to empower families by equipping them with the resources and knowledge to make informed decisions about their children's education," said Deborah Hendrix, Executive Director of Parents Challenge. "This fair is a one-stop destination where parents can explore a wide variety of educational options while enjoying a fun and welcoming environment with their children."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature thousands of events nationwide celebrating educational opportunity. The Colorado Springs School Fair has become the state's largest school choice celebration, reflecting the community's strong commitment to educational options.

Parents Challenge, which is hosting the event, is an organization that disrupts the legacy of educational failure by empowering parents. Parents Challenge provide families with information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources to equip them to choose the education they think best for their children in the Pikes Peak region.

The Great Wolf Lodge is located at 9494 Federal Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. The fair will take place in the Entire Conference Center (downstairs).

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at cospringsschoolfair.com or, in Spanish, schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-colorado-springs-feria-escolar .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

