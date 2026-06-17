Colorado State University Global Launches New Cybersecurity and Paralegal Studies Programs

The fully online Master's in Cybersecurity and Undergraduate Certificate in Paralegal Studies are open for enrollment now.

DENVER, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is pleased to announce two new fully online programs beginning July 20, 2026: a Master's in Cybersecurity and an Undergraduate Certificate in Paralegal Studies. Both programs are open for enrollment now.

Online Master's in Cybersecurity: Organizations across every industry are facing the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and cybersecurity is now a strategic necessity. Designed for professionals who want to influence cybersecurity strategy at organizations, CSU Global's Master's in Cybersecurity equips students with the advanced abilities needed to protect digital assets, lead security initiatives, and navigate complex compliance landscapes.

Online Undergraduate Certificate in Paralegal Studies: Designed for aspiring legal professionals, CSU Global's Certificate in Paralegal Studies helps students who want a focused and efficient entry point into the legal field. The program can be completed in about a year and prepares graduates for work in law firms, corporate legal departments, government agencies, and other legal settings. Coursework is aligned with the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA). Credits can also be stacked toward a B.S. in Legal Studies for those who want to continue on to earn a four-year bachelor's degree.

"We are thrilled to expand our academic catalog with these two new programs, both designed to deliver immediate return on investment for our students," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Interim President and CEO of CSU Global. "Cybersecurity and legal services are critical industries experiencing significant growth. Through our flexible, fully online pathways, CSU Global is bridging those workforce needs while offering post-traditional learners the agility they need to advance their current career paths or make a strategic professional pivot."

By analyzing labor market data and speaking with industry partners, CSU Global identifies areas with a growing number of roles and increasing salaries to develop accredited, high-quality programs that will help students advance. With its accelerated 8-week courses, asynchronous format, and monthly start dates, CSU Global provides the flexibility learners need to improve their professional prospects without having to put their lives on hold. All students are also provided access to a dedicated success counselor and on-demand online services, including tutoring, writing center, IT support, and career coaches, to support their academic journey.

To learn more and browse programs, visit csuglobal.edu/academic-programs. Enrollment is open now for the Master's in Cybersecurity and the Certificate in Paralegal Studies.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global