Colorado State University Global Commencement Features Two Emmy-Award Winning Speakers

Over 2,1000 graduates celebrated earning their degree at the National Western Center and virtually.

DENVER, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 29, Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) celebrated the milestone of over 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students earning their degrees at its Spring 2026 commencement. The university hosted an in-person ceremony in Denver, Colo. and livestreamed the event for those attending virtually.

The keynote address was given by Kristin Thorne, five-time Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and host of Law&Crime Network's investigative channel, Us Weekly's true crime show, and Uncovered with Kristin Thorne. Thorne spent 15 years working as a reporter for ABC and CBS in New York and serves as an adjunct assistant professor at Hofstra University, teaching advanced investigative journalism.

The event also featured a special speech from Javier Ibarra, Emmy Award-winning producer and CSU Global graduate who earned his M.S. in Organizational Leadership. Ibarra shared his story about growing up in west Denver, experiencing loss, and overcoming challenges to leading a successful career in storytelling and communications. Ibarra currently serves Colorado's largest school district, Denver Public Schools, and was awarded an Emmy for his work on a short form documentary following one of the district's student mariachi bands. Education helped change the trajectory of Ibarra's life, and as a result, he has felt called to work in spaces where he can help students and families see new possibilities for themselves and their futures.

"CSU Global was built for people like me, working professionals trying to balance careers, responsibilities, and big goals at the same time. I was working full-time and needed a program that understood that life doesn't pause just because you decide to go back to school," said Ibarra. "Earning my master's sharpened how I think as a leader and strengthened my confidence. Going from learning to read English in second grade to earning a master's reminds me that growth is possible when you stay committed and disciplined. CSU Global gave me the opportunity to truly showcase what I am capable of on my own time and schedule. This degree means a lot to my family because it represents generational progress and possibility. More than anything, the experience reinforced for me that leadership is not about a title. It is about service, growth, relationships, and the ability to positively influence the people around you."

Ibarra and his fellow graduates, many of whom are post-traditional learners –adults, parents, first-generation students, or military service members seeking new skills for their workplace success– walked the stage in recognition of their dedication, perseverance, and success in achieving their dreams of earning a college degree.

"It has been an honor to serve our graduates on their academic journey," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Interim President and CEO of CSU Global. "Their experience has been defined by more than just coursework and credits. It has been defined by persistence and a commitment to achieving their goal while navigating the complexities of personal and professional lives. Having mastered the practical skills, technical tools, and critical knowledge to excel in their field, they take their next step into the workforce to help transform their industries and communities for the better."

The in-person ceremony was the first university graduation held at the new Livestock Center in Denver, Colo., and the virtual ceremony streamed simultaneously at csuglobal.edu/commencement.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global