Colorado State University Global and Corporate Finance Institute Partner to Advance Finance Education

The collaboration creates structured pathways for professionals to bridge industry-recognized certifications and academic degrees.

DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) and Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) are pleased to announce a new partnership designed to accelerate professional development and academic opportunities for finance professionals and students. The collaboration bridges the gap between industry-recognized certifications and higher education, offering structured pathways for CFI learners to earn academic credit toward a Bachelor of Science in Finance at CSU Global, while providing CSU Global students access to reduced rates on CFI's trusted certification programs.

CSU Global and CFI CFI and CSU Global

The relationship marks the onboarding of CFI's first university partner, following the organization's recent selection by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) as one of the first four endorsed short-term credential providers as part of HLC's Endorsed Provider initiative. This prestigious endorsement validates the quality and workforce relevance of CFI's practical finance training. HLC is a respected accreditor of 950 universities and colleges, including CSU Global.

Academic Credit for Professional Certifications

CFI students and employees who complete eligible CFI coursework or certifications, including the Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst (FMVA®), Financial Planning & Analysis Professional (FPAP™), and Commercial Banking & Credit Analyst (CBCA®), are now eligible to receive up to 21 hours of applied credit toward CSU Global's fully online B.S. in Finance.

This credit articulation helps learners save significant time and money toward earning their degree and achieving the next step in their career. In addition, CSU Global offers CFI learners reduced tuition rates, further lowering their cost to degree completion.

Affordable Access to Industry-Recognized Certifications

Conversely, CSU Global finance students and alumni gain the exclusive opportunity to invest in their professional skill sets with access to reduced rates on eligible CFI programs, providing an affordable route to earn new certifications recognized and trusted by industry leaders.

"This represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, career-connected education," said Dr. Audra Spicer, interim president and CEO of CSU Global. "We are committed to acknowledging the professional expertise that our students bring to the table and helping remove barriers from their path to graduation. Partnering with CFI, an organization with a shared focus on quality and workforce-relevant programs, allows us to provide a direct path for learners to transform their hard-earned skills into a recognized degree, setting a new standard for industry-integrated higher education."

"This collaboration with CSU Global is an exciting milestone for CFI following our endorsement by the Higher Learning Commission," said Tim Vipond, Co-Founder and CEO of CFI. "It reflects the growing recognition of applied, workforce-relevant finance training as a valuable complement to academic education. By partnering with CSU Global, CFI can help more learners close the gap between theory and practice by building in-demand finance skills that support their career goals."

CSU Global's B.S. in Finance is designed for the modern working professional, preparing learners for roles such as Financial Manager, Financial Analyst, Personal Financial Adviser, and more. With an online, asynchronous format and monthly start dates, the program is tailored for professionals looking to earn their degree without having to put their careers and personal lives on hold.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About CFI

Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) is the number one rated online provider of finance and banking training, certifications, and productivity tools. With the industry's leading training library, we empower professionals and teams with job-ready skills and practical resources to succeed in diverse roles within finance and banking. Established in 2016, CFI is trusted by over three million individuals and thousands of organizations worldwide. Visit corporatefinanceinstitute.com to learn more.

SOURCE Colorado State University Global