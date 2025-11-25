Colorado State University Global Names Jerid Counterman Vice President of Student Achievement and Academic Operations

In his role, Counterman leads student engagement, program completion, and services that provide learner return on investment.

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) announced the promotion of Jerid Counterman to Vice President of Student Achievement and Academic Operations. In his role, Counterman is responsible for increasing CSU Global student engagement, driving program completion success, and managing student-centric services that enable return on investment (ROI). He oversees academic and student services teams, championing them through initiatives, pilots, and pathways that drive program-completer professional success and University mission-achievement.

Counterman, who has been with CSU Global since 2013, most recently served as the Assistant Vice President of Student Achievement and Services. In his expanded role, he will ensure academic operations, including tutoring, library services, and career development, are seamlessly aligned to maximize student retention, student and faculty engagement, and professional ROI.

"Jerid embodies the student-first approach that defines our university. He has an unparalleled understanding of the online learner journey, particularly with CSU Global students who are working adults balancing life's many responsibilities while pursuing their education," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Acting President at CSU Global. "His leadership has already been transformative in building programming, services, and communications that improve student engagement and outcomes, and we are confident he will continue to drive success in this new role."

Throughout his tenure, Counterman has taken a holistic and data-informed approach to student support, implementing strategies and technologies that have improved engagement with CSU Global's Career Center resources and services and student retention. His impact is evidenced by the University's 84% average retention rate for FY25, reflecting students who have taken at least one course in three consecutive terms. Counterman has also held the roles of Director of Student Experience, Director of Student Advising, and Manager of Student Services during his time at the University.

"I am honored to step into this role at an institution that is dedicated to making high-quality education accessible for all learners," said Counterman. "CSU Global's mission is about empowering students to achieve their personal and professional goals, and I am excited to continue leading our student services and academic operations to enable their success. Our focus will remain on building flexible, career-relevant, and streamlined operational structures and resources that allow every student to succeed from their first course to graduation and beyond."

Counterman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Cornell College and holds a Master of Science in Management from CSU Global.

