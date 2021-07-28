Colorado State University Launches CBD Veterinary Survey

Nationally recognized for their extensive CBD research, McGrath and Duerr's latest CBD study will gather information on veterinary recommendations of CBD/cannabis products for their clients' pets. Designed to collect aggregate research data about current and aspirational uses of CBD/cannabis products in companion animals, the study will be conducted by students and faculty from Colorado State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and published by McGrath and Duerr.

McGrath, a board-certified neurologist and associate professor in the CSU James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital's Neurology service, specializes in the research and treatment of seizure disorders, inflammatory brain diseases, and a variety of spinal cord disorders. She conducts research in infectious etiologies and treatment options for canine inflammatory brain diseases, the use of cannabidiol in veterinary medicine, and the use of stem cells in spinal cord injuries.

Duerr, an associate professor of small animal orthopedics who is board-certified in veterinary sports medicine and rehabilitation, and surgery, focuses on clinical studies aimed at improving animal health and quality of life related to musculoskeletal problems with a particular focus on osteoarthritis. Head of the hospital's Orthopedic Medicine and Mobility service, Duerr's research projects include the evaluation of new treatment options for arthritis and the development of novel gait analysis and other techniques used to objectively measure outcome in clinical trials.

The CBD veterinary research study is made possible through funding from Colorado based, RYTE CBD. "CSU's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is a national leader in animal health research and treatment, and we are proud to support Dr. McGrath's and Dr. Duerr's research on possible veterinary CBD applications," said RYTE CBD CEO Eric White. "We are honored to help bring this important survey to the market while supporting CSU's continued thought leadership in animal care."

All pet owners are welcome to take the survey. To participate, please click on the following LINK.

