Colorado State University tops out one of world's most advanced laser research facilities; on track for 2026 completion

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University has reached a major milestone in the construction of the Advanced Technology Lasers for Applications and Science (ATLAS) Facility, celebrating the placement of the final structural steel beam – called "topping-out" – on the CSU Foothills Campus.

This marks completion of the structural steel system for the two-story, 77,626-square-foot facility, which will house three of the most powerful laser systems in the world and position CSU at the forefront of next-generation laser science.

Developed by Tetrad Real Estate, designed by SWBR and constructed by McCarthy Building Companies, the ATLAS Facility will accelerate research in fusion energy, advanced materials characterization and fundamental science.

The milestone is an opportunity to recognize the national importance of the forthcoming ATLAS building and the ecosystem that will develop in Northern Colorado because of the facility, said Cassandra Moseley, vice president for research at CSU.

"As the United States works to lead in areas like fusion energy and directed-energy technologies, facilities like this are essential," Moseley said. "ATLAS will serve as a critical testbed, bringing together academia, industry and government to accelerate innovation, strengthen energy security and ensure our competitiveness on a global stage. I'm grateful for our industry and federal partners who have been – and will be critical in making this vision for scientific progress a reality."

The $160 million CSU ATLAS Facility is anchored by a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership between the university and Marvel Fusion, with additional collaboration from federal partners including the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense. Designed as a testbed to advance critical emerging technologies, the facility will feature a unique cluster of high-intensity, high-repetition-rate lasers capable of firing simultaneously at a single target.

The milestone caps a complex structural phase involving 590 tons of steel installed across five sequences. It follows an extensive foundation and concrete effort that included 7,355 cubic yards of concrete, delivered to the site by 736 concrete trucks.

With the structural frame complete, construction will move into enclosure, mechanical and electrical systems installation and the specialized interior buildout required for cleanroom and laboratory environments. The ATLAS Facility remains on track for substantial completion in December 2026.

"McCarthy's Colorado team is proud to partner with CSU, Marvel Fusion, Tetrad and SWBR, whose contributions have been instrumental in bringing this groundbreaking facility to life," said Tyler Richardson, senior vice president and business unit leader for Colorado at McCarthy Building Companies. "It represents a major step forward for the university and the broader scientific community."

About Colorado State University

Colorado State University, one of the nation's top-performing public research institutions, has more than 33,000 students. Founded in 1870 as Colorado's land-grant institution, CSU is renowned for its world-class faculty and research and academic programs in infectious disease, atmospheric science, clean energy technologies, human and animal health, environmental science, global business, and more.

About Tetrad Realty

Tetrad Real Estate (TRE) is wholly-owned subsidiary of Tetrad Corporation, a family-owned private investment firm based in Omaha, Nebraska. With many years of real estate development and investment experience across the firm, TRE is focused on providing full-service real estate solutions for its internal investors and clients.

TRE has experience across multiple project types and is capable to manage and deliver each component of a real estate development. Higher education public-private partnerships are a specific project type in which TRE has unique and significant experience. With a value driven hands-on approach, TRE provides a high level of service to its internal and external clients.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (McCarthy) is the oldest privately held national construction company in America. With more than 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients, McCarthy is committed to delivering superior results and creating great experiences for everyone. McCarthy approaches every job with the mindset of a true builder. By self-performing critical scopes of work, McCarthy delivers accountability and consistency from start to finish. Through industry-leading design phase and construction techniques, combined with value-add technology, McCarthy drives smarter solutions and maximizes project outcomes.

Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 15th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2025). With over 8,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Chandler, Ariz.; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE McCarthy Building Companies