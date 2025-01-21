Colorado Students to Share Their Stories at State Capitol School Choice Celebration

DENVER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Steps of the Colorado State Capitol will become a stage for student voices as Parents United host a celebration of school choice on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. This free event will bring together more than 500 students, families, and educators from across Colorado to highlight the state's diverse educational options and the opportunities they provide to families.

The celebration, taking place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, will bring together students from various educational backgrounds to meet state leaders and share personal stories about the impact of school choice. The event offers students a unique opportunity to experience their state government firsthand while highlighting the importance of educational options for Colorado families.

This event offers students the opportunity to visit the Capitol, engage with legislators, and share how access to educational options has impacted their lives.

"This event is a powerful reminder of what happens when students and families have access to the educational options that fit their needs," said Lori Gimelshteyn, executive director of Parents United. "By sharing their stories, students are demonstrating how school choice has opened doors to opportunities that wouldn't have been possible otherwise. This rally isn't just a celebration—it's a way to ensure all families in Colorado continue to have the ability to choose the best educational path for their children."

The celebration will be one of the state's events as National School Choice Week (Jan. 26- Feb. 1) kicks off nationwide. Additional large events in the state include a school expo in Denver on Jan. 25, and a school fair in Colorado Springs on Jan. 25.

Location Details: The Colorado State Capitol is located at 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203. The celebration will take place on the West Steps.

For more information about this free event, visit denverschoolchoicerally.com.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week