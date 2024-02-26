COLORADO TEAMSTERS APPLAUD INTRODUCTION OF WORKER FREEDOM ACT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 455

26 Feb, 2024, 11:29 ET

Bill Strengthens Worker Rights and Curbs Unfair Labor Practices

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applaud the introduction of Colorado House Bill 24-1260, The Worker Freedom Act. This critical legislation seeks to enhance workers' rights by outlawing employers from forcing workers to attend captive audience meetings.

Captive audience meetings, a tool frequently used by anti-union corporations, serve as platforms for disseminating anti-union propaganda strategically crafted to deter workers from organizing. The introduction of The Worker Freedom Act represents a significant stride toward safeguarding workers' rights and fostering an environment of fair labor practices in the state of Colorado.

"The Worker Freedom Act is crucial to ensuring that workers across Colorado can exercise their rights without fear of reprisal," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455. "We thank our allies in the state legislature for introducing this important piece of legislation that will uplift the rights of working-class people in our state."

"HB 24-1260 is a great piece of legislation that addresses the rampant bully culture that exists in corporate America," said Spencer Hogue, President of Teamsters Joint Council 3. "Every worker in Colorado should be allowed to work without fear and without their employer forcing them to sit through meetings, with the sole intent of persuading them to agree with the employer's views."

The bill has been assigned to the Colorado House Business Affairs & Labor Committee and is currently awaiting a hearing. Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon have all passed similar legislation banning mandatory captive audience meetings.

Teamsters Local 455 represents over 10,000 members working in various industries throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. For more information, visit https://www.teamsterslocal455.org/.

Contact: 
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610 
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 455

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.