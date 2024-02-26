COLORADO TEAMSTERS APPLAUD INTRODUCTION OF WORKER FREEDOM ACT

Bill Strengthens Worker Rights and Curbs Unfair Labor Practices

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applaud the introduction of Colorado House Bill 24-1260, The Worker Freedom Act. This critical legislation seeks to enhance workers' rights by outlawing employers from forcing workers to attend captive audience meetings.

Captive audience meetings, a tool frequently used by anti-union corporations, serve as platforms for disseminating anti-union propaganda strategically crafted to deter workers from organizing. The introduction of The Worker Freedom Act represents a significant stride toward safeguarding workers' rights and fostering an environment of fair labor practices in the state of Colorado.

"The Worker Freedom Act is crucial to ensuring that workers across Colorado can exercise their rights without fear of reprisal," said Dean Modecker, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 455. "We thank our allies in the state legislature for introducing this important piece of legislation that will uplift the rights of working-class people in our state."

"HB 24-1260 is a great piece of legislation that addresses the rampant bully culture that exists in corporate America," said Spencer Hogue, President of Teamsters Joint Council 3. "Every worker in Colorado should be allowed to work without fear and without their employer forcing them to sit through meetings, with the sole intent of persuading them to agree with the employer's views."

The bill has been assigned to the Colorado House Business Affairs & Labor Committee and is currently awaiting a hearing. Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, New York, and Oregon have all passed similar legislation banning mandatory captive audience meetings.

Teamsters Local 455 represents over 10,000 members working in various industries throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. For more information, visit https://www.teamsterslocal455.org/.

