Colorado Teardrops to Release an Electric Vehicle Adventure Trailer

The Boulder™ is a teardrop trailer inspired by the home of Colorado Teardrops—Boulder, Colorado. It is a camping trailer designed to further support the environment by encouraging the sale of EVs and getting over the hurdle of reduced EV range while towing. The Boulder™ is loaded with batteries to recharge the batteries of the EV vehicle. Using a "DC fast charger" connection, the EV can be recharged from the trailer on the open road or in the backcountry. Further, the light, strong materials lower the trailer's overall weight, and tested aerodynamic design minimizes drag to maximize the range of both vehicles: the towing EV and the trailer.

We estimate The Boulder™ from Colorado Teardrops will restore EV ranges to their pre-towing range, or better.

Colorado Teardrops builds teardrop trailers that are built to last generations. Designed and produced in Colorado, they make trailers for extreme weather and road conditions using high-quality materials and building processes. Further, by focusing on ergonomics and a small footprint, The Boulder™ offers an enjoyable way to visit the great outdoors while avoiding overcrowded campgrounds and still be able to park it back in the garage when returning home. The Boulder™ comes with an insulated hard-shell cabin and comfortable beds for up to a family of four, including a queen-size mattress and bunk beds, a dining lounge with couches, electrical outlets, and an exterior kitchen galley in the back. Features such as a hot-water shower and interior climate controls provide comfort and a luxury camping experience.

This video shows The Boulder™ and the need for such an EV Adventure Trailer, Founder Dean Wiltshire says, "The ability to return an electric vehicle to its original range and provide recharging capabilities through renewables will extend camping opportunities far beyond the current range and enable a new level of environmentally responsible camping possibilities. We estimate The Boulder™ will restore EV ranges to their pre-towing range, or better, and be used 2x–3x times more than traditional RVs because it is so easy to take with you while also removing the anxiety of reaching the next charging station."

Wiltshire believes that electric vehicles will disrupt the RV industry as much as the auto industry over the next decade. Less than 1% of EV owners have seen a luxury camping experience paired with an EV. The Boulder™ enables a return to the vision of a practical EV range and off-grid camping. Wiltshire adds, "We are working to ensure we maintain our highest standards for quality manufacturing as we scale to meet demand."

The Boulder™ is designed and will be manufactured at Colorado Teardrops' newly expanded 20,000 s/f facility in Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado Teardrops is taking orders for early customers with pricing and warranty incentives. Click here to find out the details.

Colorado Teardrops is a family-owned camper manufacturer in Boulder, Colorado, founded in 2014 by Dean Wiltshire, who was intent on finding a better way for his family to camp. Since then, Colorado Teardrops has been crafting high-quality trailers built to last generations and make camping more accessible to everyone.

