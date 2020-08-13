Colorado telecom company ConcealFab makes prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcealFab has been selected as a 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest growing private company in the nation. ConcealFab ranked 12th in the Telecommunications industry and #706 overall. Inc. Magazine released the list of recognized companies today.

ConcealFab is leading the innovation of 5G concealment and RF solutions that are essential to the evolving future of the wireless industry, with the Inc. 5000 recognition following another year of explosive sales growth. The company product line boasts an array of PIM Shield™ interference mitigation products that optimize cell site performance, as well as 4G/5G small cell infrastructure concealment products. Its flagship Street-smart™ concealment poles house the radio, cable, and antenna equipment that brings 5G wireless connectivity to footprints nationwide, with new deployments across Los Angeles and the Buccaneers' Raymond James stadium in Tampa, FL for Super Bowl LV. "Our ability to pair engineering ingenuity and manufacturing nimbleness coupled with our partnerships with operators, utilities, and global OEMs help make us the market leader we are today. I thank our creative, skilled, and dedicated team members as well as our many loyal customers for helping us achieve this coveted recognition." says CEO Jonathan Fitzhugh.

ConcealFab is a private company headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO. With quality and innovation setting us apart, we have stayed true to our values since we started in 2007 – delivering engineering excellence as the wireless industry and technologies have evolved. Today, we continue to innovate for the future that 5G technologies will deliver.

Please visit www.concealfab.com or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE ConcealFab Corporation

Related Links

https://concealfab.com

