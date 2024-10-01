Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), Atlas Obscura and Blue Apron release first-of-its-kind collaboration

"We're thrilled to partner with Blue Apron and Atlas Obscura to bring a taste of Colorado's vibrant culinary scene to a national audience," said Timothy Wolfe, Director of the Colorado Tourism Office. "This collaboration not only highlights the exceptional talent of Colorado chefs like Brother Luck, but it also showcases the rich diversity of ingredients and cultural influences that make the state's food scene truly unique. Our state has a deep agricultural heritage, and this partnership is a perfect way to share those flavors with food lovers across the country and invite them to Colorado to experience our exciting food scene. "

Over the last decade, Colorado's culinary scene has been on a high-speed trajectory, racking up Michelin Stars and James Beard awards, attracting celebrity chefs, and sparking paradigm-shifting restaurant trends.

Atlas Obscura took notice. After all, the media brand has built a name for itself by covering under-the-radar destinations—including gastronomic hotspots. (Atlas Obscura's culinary vertical, Gastro Obscura , is both a New York Times best-selling book and a popular website exploring unique global dishes, innovative artisans, and unexpected ingredients.) The trio spent many months crafting a multifaceted project designed to delight readers and eaters alike. Components include in-depth journalism , and stunning interactive media elements—as well as a long-awaited recipe from Chef Brother Luck .

"We couldn't be more excited for this collaboration," said Ariel Azoff, Atlas Obscura's Executive Director of Tourism. "It represents an innovation in destination marketing, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to chart the course forward with our partners at the Colorado Tourism Office and Blue Apron. Atlas Obscura readers are always looking for new culinary experiences, and the story of Colorado's evolving food scene is integrally tied to its land and history in a way that we felt was a perfect story for our brand to tell."

Luck is one of the Southwest's most well-known celebrity chefs. He's opened three critically acclaimed Colorado restaurants—including his latest, Four by Brother Luck —and has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Top Chef: Colorado, and Chopped. Luck's culinary journey is a testament to triumph over adversity, resilience, and the transformative influence of food. His love for cooking was sparked amidst the hustle and bustle of the kitchen, and his skill has dazzled audiences across the globe. Beyond his culinary prowess, Luck is a fervent advocate for mental health, leveraging his platform to raise awareness and extend support to those navigating similar challenges.

In combining his Southern roots and love of traditional Southwest food with elements of Japanese cooking he picked up while working abroad, Brother Luck exemplifies Colorado's multicultural, creative approach to food. It's a method that bridges generations and cultures—and only hints at where the state's culinary scene is headed next.

"Colorado is a hub; we're in the middle of the country, at this crossroads of various cultures, and there are so many young chefs here who are just getting started," says Luck. "Our food scene is so diverse, and it's just going to keep growing."

To locals, Colorado's culinary landscape has always been special. The state's agricultural heritage is rich and complex, shaped by Indigenous traditions as well as those of early immigrants from Germany, China, Japan, Mexico, Jamaica, Ethiopia, and beyond. Thanks to its gold-rush history, vast landscapes, and unmatched outdoor recreation, Colorado has always attracted explorers and trailblazers. As a result, the state became both a refuge for niche cuisines and a hotbed for experimental fusions. But in the last 10 years, the number of cutting-edge restaurants has grown. And in 2023, Colorado chefs earned the state's first Michelin Stars —taking home five in a single award year.

This collaboration is stacked with industry leaders. It's also concrete proof that Colorado food has gone global.

