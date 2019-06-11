Colorado Urology Announces Dr. John C. Kefer's Designation As A UroLift® Center Of Excellence

OWINGS MILLS, Md., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Urology announced that John C. Kefer, M.D., Ph.D., has been designated as a UroLift® Center of Excellence by NeoTract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated, whose focus is on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology. The designation recognizes that Dr. Kefer has achieved a high level of training and experience with the UroLift® System and demonstrates a commitment to exemplary care for men suffering from symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH. Dr. Kefer is the first urologist in the Denver metro area to achieve this designation.

"The UroLift System is a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment that typically takes less than an hour and can offer multiple benefits for men with enlarged prostate – no cutting, heating, or removal of tissue, minimal downtime, no compromise of sexual function, and no need for continued medications," said Dr. Kefer, who sees patients in Colorado Urology's Lafayette and Westminster offices. "I am proud to be a national leader offering this treatment option for men."

Nearly 40 million men in the United States are affected by an enlarged prostate, or BPH. Symptoms of BPH often include interrupted sleep and urinary problems and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness, and headaches, prompting many patients to stop using the drugs.

Five-year data from a randomized study shows the UroLift System offers not only rapid improvement but also durable relief for patients with BPH. After five years, patients treated with the UroLift System continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring an additional procedure for relief.1 In February 2019, NeoTract announced that 100,000 patients globally have been treated with its minimally invasive UroLift System.

Dr. Kefer is a board-certified urologist who completed his residency and fellowship at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic. His practice interests include minimally invasive management of prostate cancer and kidney cancer, BPH/prostate enlargement and prostate health, single-site, no-scalpel vasectomies, treatment and prevention of kidney stones, urinary incontinence in women and men, and sexual dysfunction. He is a member of the American Urologic Association, a member of the Colorado Urology Executive Council, and is Co-director of Urological Robotic Surgery at Exempla Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Contact information for John C. Kefer M.D.:

Community Physicians Pavilion

300 Exempla Circle, Suite 250

Lafayette, CO 80026

720-536-3011

St. Anthony North Health Campus

500 W. 14th Avenue, Suite 220

Westminster, CO 80023

720-227-0977

For more information about BPH and the UroLift Treatment offered at Colorado Urology, men can visit https://www.coloradouro.com/specialties/bph-enlarged-prostate/minimally-invasive-treatments-for-bph/the-urolift-system-for-bph/.

About Colorado Urology

Colorado Urology is Eastern Colorado's premier urology practice, which was formed when Advanced Urology, Alpine Urology, and Foothills Urology became one urology group in April 2019. The group provides a broad array of urologic services, and its integrated approach to urologic care provides patients with access to experienced specialists, a comprehensive support team of healthcare professionals, innovative diagnostic tools, and highly advanced treatments and therapies. Colorado Urology operates 11 medical offices throughout the Denver metro and Boulder areas, including Aurora, Lone Tree/Parker, and in the Foothills area with offices in Golden, and Evergreen, and has 17 urologists and more than 130 employees.

Colorado Urology is an affiliate of United Urology Group, a management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today also include Chesapeake Urology, with 25 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware, and Tennessee Urology with 11 locations in Knoxville and surrounding counties. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by utilizing the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

