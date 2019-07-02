Colorado VegFest 2019 Celebrating Plant-Based Living And Debuting Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VegFest Colorado is a 2-day zero-waste community event that brings the local community together to celebrate and learn about a plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free, and environmentally-sustainable lifestyle. The event promotes ways to easily reduce our impact on the planet and live more healthy lives. The festival delivers live music, renowned speakers, food presenters and over 100 food vendors and brands including Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough who will be handing out free cookie dough and cookie samples.

Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough is the ethically-minded, earth-friendly vegan cookie dough company out of Boulder, CO transforming how we enjoy cookies. The delicious and nutritious cookie dough is made with almond flour and sweetened with maple syrup for a healthier twist on America's favorite dessert food; and because it's entirely vegan, it's safe to enjoy raw or bake as a healthy energy snack. Made with 4 plant-based superfoods, it suppresses appetite, increases energy, improves heart and immune health and provides rich antioxidants without sacrificing flavor. Made from wholesome all-natural ingredients, Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough offers three flavors; Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip and "Hot" Chocolate Chip. All flavors are gluten-free, vegan, paleo friendly and out of this world delicious.

At VegFest, attendees will enjoy over 100 brands like Sara's Cosmic Cookie Dough exhibiting the best vegan products on the market. The festival provides the opportunity to sample and purchase products, meet founders, receive coupons, enjoy food vendors, attend food demonstrations and free educational presentations from distinguished speakers. Admission is only $10 per person per day at the door and 16 years old and under are FREE.

