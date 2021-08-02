Colorado Venture Summit is Back With the Most Talked About Tech Event in Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Venture Summit is thrilled to be back this year, offering the most talked about tech event in Colorado. This year's main event will take place on September 30th at the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square, right in the heart of Downtown Denver.

Colorado Venture Summit offers an exclusive opportunity that is focused on making connections that drive business. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested from Summit connections to date. The main event is exclusive to a curated group of founders and CEOs from venture-backed tech companies in the Rocky Mountain region and VC investors. The event is limited to 140 attendees and will allow only two professional service companies per industry.

The main event offers over 7 hours of unstructured networking, with the addition of more opportunities for one on one meetings. Tickets to the main event include a private dinner for attendees and VCs to continue their conversations from the day and build upon relationships. Following dinner, the event will conclude with an evening party which welcomes non-venture backed tech founders and CEOs, as well.

"After having to cancel the Summit last year, we are thrilled to be able to bring it back this year, and at a new and exciting location", said Brian Wallace, Managing Director at Access Venture Partners and Co-Chair of Colorado Venture Summit. ""This event has connected numerous later stage venture and growth investors with Colorado companies leading to hundreds of millions in growth financings."

