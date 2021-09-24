Colorado Venture Summit is Back with the Most Talked About Tech Event in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 40 National venture capitalists and 45 CEO/Founders of venture backed tech companies, the 2021 Colorado Venture Summit is coming back in a big way after postponing in 2020.This year's main event will take place on September 30th at the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square, right in the heart of Downtown Denver. The main event is almost sold out and will close once 140 attendees are qualified to attend.

The main event offers over 7 hours of unstructured networking, with the addition of more opportunities for one on one meetings. Tickets to the main event include a private dinner for attendees and VCs to continue their conversations from the day and build upon relationships. Following dinner, the event will conclude with an evening party which welcomes non-venture backed tech founders and CEOs, as well. The evening party will be hosted at McGregor's Square Plaza and registration is now open. This part of the event garners an additional 300+ attendees of non-venture backed tech companies. Registration for the evening party closes on September 28th.

"With the support of our many sponsors, including Signature Bank, Cooley and KPMG founding sponsors, as well as some of our long time ecosystem partners like Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network and Rocky Mountain Venture Capital Association, we're excited for a full day of direct one on one meetings which fuels Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region's tech scene", said Jody Shepherd, Managing Director at Service Provider Capital and Co-Chair of Colorado Venture Summit.

Colorado Venture Summit offers an exclusive opportunity that is focused on making connections that drive business. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested from Summit connections to date.

Colorado Venture Summit invites members of the media to be in attendance.

For more information and to check eligibility, please visit https://coloradoventuresummit.com/

About Colorado Venture Summit

Colorado Venture Summit is an exclusive curated attendance event and the premier venture capital event in the Rocky Mountain region. The focus of the summit is to make connections that drive business, using round table discussions and one-on-one meetings to help venture capital investors and tech CEOs create mutually beneficial business partnerships. To learn more about the summit, or to register, visit www.coloradoventuresummit.com/

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-542-3284

SOURCE Colorado Venture Summit

Related Links

http://www.coloradoventuresummit.com/

