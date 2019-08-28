Colorado West Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Colorado through its partnership with Colorado West Dermatology.

Founded in 1982 by Richard Stiefler, MD, Colorado West Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Dr. Stiefler is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), completed a pediatrics residency at Mount Zion Hospital Medical Center, and completed his dermatology residency at Downstate Medical Center in New York, followed by a dermatopathology fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Dr. Stiefler commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-quality company comprised of caring dermatologists working in critical areas. Epiphany shares the values and goals that my staff and I believe in – providing excellent care across the entire spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic needs. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to treat skin conditions and cancers in our community. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing regulatory burdens that may otherwise interfere with our ability to focus on what matters most – taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stiefler and his staff to the Epiphany team. Through our interactions with Dr. Stiefler, we were pleased to learn that he is as committed as we are to delivering clinical excellence and access in Grand Junction and throughout the Western Colorado market. This is an attractive opportunity to expand our provider network and continue improving access to great dermatologic care in Colorado."

Through this partnership, Colorado West Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 46 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert

Chief Development Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta

Chief Executive Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology

Related Links

https://www.epiphanydermatology.com

