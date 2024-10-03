Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day Raises More Than $3.7M to Boost Access to Youth Sports

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daniels Fund and Project Play Colorado, in collaboration with youth sports nonprofits across the state, proudly announce the success of the inaugural Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day campaign. With more than $3.7 million raised, this initiative will support efforts across the state to increase youth participation in sports.

Throughout September, individuals, businesses and community groups across Colorado generously contributed more than $2.1 million through nearly 3,700 donations to various youth sports nonprofits. Community donations were boosted by over $1.6 million in matching funds from the Daniels Fund, Alpine Bank, The Anschutz Foundation, Colorado Health Foundation, Denver Broncos Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, Rose Community Foundation, Strohm-Link Family Foundation, The Weld Trust and other sponsors.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible generosity Coloradans have shown during the Youth Sports Giving Day campaign. The outpouring of support for local sports organizations shows just how deeply our community values youth sports and believes in the importance of making them accessible to every young person," said Hanna Skandera, president and chief executive officer, the Daniels Fund. "Thanks to individual donors and our partners, countless young athletes across the state will have opportunities to grow and thrive through the benefits of sports participation."

Research has long highlighted the importance of youth sports in improving academic outcomes, self-esteem, mental and physical health and developing leadership abilities. Active youth are also more likely to earn higher incomes later in life. In the face of rising childhood obesity, decreasing physical activity and increasing mental health concerns among young people, sports have never been more crucial.

Despite the clear benefits, financial barriers often prevent children—especially those in income-constrained communities and communities of color—from accessing sports programs. The average cost to participate in organized sports in 2022 was $883 per year, an unaffordable amount for many families. Youth typically drop out of sports by age 11, with financially vulnerable populations and girls being disproportionately affected.

"At the YMCA of Metro Denver, we put our hearts into the inaugural Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day campaign, and our Y community came out strong, rallying behind our belief that all kids deserve to play. The funds we raised will help over 1,000 children participate in YMCA Youth Sports who may not have been able to otherwise. We're grateful for the opportunity to join this powerful campaign alongside so many organizations from across the state, and we're overwhelmed by the generosity of our Denver Y community," said Breezy Bolden, president and chief executive officer, YMCA of Metro Denver.

"Youth Sports Giving Day not only allowed Special Olympics Colorado to highlight our Unified Sports program, but it also gave us the opportunity to raise critical funds that are creating inclusion through sport, impacting more than 400,000 students," said Megan Scremin, president and chief executive officer, Special Olympics Colorado. "Support from this campaign, along with the matching funds, will help provide the resources necessary to expand the program to more Colorado schools, ultimately giving more athletes with and without intellectual disabilities the chance to build confidence, form friendships and foster greater inclusivity for all."

"GJ Blackout extends a heartfelt thanks to Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day for their incredible efforts in helping us raise and match essential funds for the construction of our future fieldhouse and youth development programming," said Dean Havlik, president, GJ Blackout in Grand Junction. "We are thrilled that support from this campaign will give more kids in our community the opportunity to engage in team sports under the guidance of positive mentors and role models."

More than 175 nonprofit organizations enrolled to participate in the 2024 inaugural event which was powered by ColoradoGives.org. Youth Sports Giving Day will return in September 2025, offering another opportunity to support and expand access to youth sports programs across the state.

About Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day

Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day is a collaborative effort between Aspen Institute's Project Play Colorado, the Daniels Fund and hundreds of local nonprofit organizations supporting youth sports across Colorado. Through the month-long campaign, nonprofits offering organized sports for Colorado youth ages 18 and younger raised essential funds to get more kids playing sports. To learn more, visit youthsportsgivingday.org.

Media Contact

Caitlin Jenney, GFM|CenterTable

[email protected]

youthsportsgivingday.org

#youthsportsgivingday

NOTE: Photos and other visual assets are available upon request.

SOURCE Daniels Fund