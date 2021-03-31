ColoradoCIO ORBIE Awards Honors WOW!'s Bill Case as CIO of the Year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Bill Case, chief information officer at WOW! as the winner of ColoradoCIO's 2021 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards in the enterprise category.

This annual award honors CIOs across the country who are making a difference, transforming their respective organizations and inspiring the next generation of technology leaders. This is the first time Case has won this award, recognizing his exceptional work leading many of WOW!'s key business initiatives, including the launch of the company's first IP-based video service, WOW! tv+, and developing new customer self-installation and self-care capabilities.

This past year presented numerous challenges and opportunities for WOW!, similar to what many other businesses faced with the shift in operational focus due to COVID-19. WOW!'s technology teams were instrumental in guiding the organization through these changes by delivering nearly 50 major business initiatives in 2020. Under Case's leadership, the CIO team supports and enables the implementation of the company's "broadband-first" strategy, transforming the business from a traditional cable operator to a leading provider of fast, reliable high-speed data services.

"I am so proud of Bill and the entire WOW! technology team for being recognized with this award," said Elder. "I am looking forward to a bright future for WOW! and continuing to see Bill lead with integrity and ingenuity, which he has consistently shown since first joining the team."

"It's quite an honor to represent the WOW! team and a true testament to our people and all the support and collaboration across the organization," said Case about the win. "This past year has been undeniably difficult for everyone and we have managed to keep our employees safe and fully engaged while maintaining our unwavering commitment to our customers, and we will continue to do that in the years to come."

Winners were officially announced during a virtual award ceremony sponsored by the Denver Business Journal on March 26. The full list of winners is available online .

"The ColoradoCIO ORBIE winners demonstrate the significance of strong technology leadership in these uncertain times. Over the past year, CIOs are leading in unprecedented ways and enabling the largest work-from-home experiment in history," according to Leza Dabit, Executive Director of ColoradoCIO. "The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers - CIOs who understand how difficult this job is and why great leadership matters."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for seven years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

