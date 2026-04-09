Colorado's First Implanted Brain‑Computer Interface Surgery Marks a New Era in Neurological Research

CU Anschutz and UCHealth are leading the way in advanced care and research for people with neurological diseases and injuries

AURORA, Colo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurosurgery experts with the University of Colorado Anschutz performed Colorado's first implanted brain‑computer interface (BCI) surgery at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, marking a significant advance for patients with neurological injury or disease. Commonly known as BCIs, the implanted technology can restore lost motor and sensory function by translating brain signals into actions for people with paralysis or neurodegenerative movement disorders.

Dr. Kramer places the first of several pedestals onto the surface of the patient's brain. A wire from the pedestal will connect to the computer interface array at the cortex. Photo by Sonya Doctorian at UCHealth, University of Colorado Hospital

The 41-year-old UCHealth patient who underwent the groundbreaking surgery was in an accident approximately 10 years ago that paralyzed him from the neck down. Now, the implanted device will record and interpret his brain's electrical signals, learning the relationship between the brain's activity and his intended behavior. This will allow him to regain function and independence through external devices like controlling a robotic arm and using a computer. The research team will also stimulate sensory areas of his brain to restore sensation, aiming to help the patient feel his hand again for the first time since his injury.

What makes this surgery especially unique is where in the brain the device was placed. The physicians are among the first in the world to implant the technology in higher‑level areas of the brain that allow for more natural and complete sensory and motor control. This approach allows doctors to help restore function in a more complete way, and also allows for rare insight into how the brain turns thoughts into actions.

"This surgery is an important step forward not only for this patient but for neuroscience as a whole," said Daniel Kramer, MD, assistant professor of neuroscience at the CU Anschutz School of Medicine and a neurosurgeon at UCHealth. "While most BCI procedures focus only on purely motor regions, implanting this device in higher‑level brain areas will offer new insights into how the human brain works during everyday thinking and movement."

Shaping the future of neurological treatment

The BCI device will remain implanted for many years, allowing the physicians and researchers to study how brain signals represent complex cognitive tasks, as well as how they change from day to day and respond to stimulation. By gathering unprecedented, detailed data on higher‑level brain functions – such as learning rules, planning, decision‑making and turning thoughts into action – they aim to lay the groundwork for future treatments for not just pure motor control, but cognition as it relates to control of actions. The hope is that this research will eventually inform new therapies for conditions that affect cognitive control, such as mood disorders or dementia, expanding the potential of brain‑computer interfaces beyond paralysis alone.

"Being able to both perform this surgery and collect and analyze long‑term data from unique areas of the brain places CU Anschutz and UCHealth at the forefront of brain‑computer interface research," said Luke Bashford, PhD, assistant adjunct professor of neuroscience and neurotechnology at the CU Anschutz School of Medicine. "Movement and cognition are uniquely linked. With this research program, we will begin to investigate the ways in which the brain generates and governs these processes."

Access to advanced research and the possibility of regaining lost abilities

By offering this advanced brain‑computer interface study in Colorado, CU Anschutz and UCHealth are bringing a leading-edge opportunity closer to home for patients with spinal cord injuries, neurodegenerative conditions and cognitive challenges. Patients across the Rocky Mountain region now have access to participate in research that could help shape the future of neurological care by developing more innovative treatment options.

To learn more about participating in this BCI study, please contact the study team directly by emailing [email protected].

To learn more about other neurological treatment options available at CU Anschutz and UCHealth, visit the CU Anschutz Department of Neurosurgery and UCHealth Neurosurgery.

About the University of Colorado Anschutz

The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus leading transformative advances in science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus includes the University of Colorado's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado - which see nearly three million adult and pediatric patient visits each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, exceptional patient care and top-tier professional training. The campus conducts world-renowned research supported by $890 million in funding, including $762 million in sponsored awards and $128 million in philanthropic gifts for research.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is a nationally recognized nonprofit health system that pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Investing $1.6 billion in community benefits including $762 million in uncompensated and charity care each year, UCHealth is Colorado's largest Medicaid provider and dedicated to the communities it serves. With the region's only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz campus, UCHealth includes 37,000 employees, 15 acute-care hospitals and thousands of physicians across Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.

SOURCE University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus