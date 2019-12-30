Colorado's Wild Animal Sanctuary Rescues a Record 204 Animals in 2019

KEENESBURG, Colo., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping off a year with an already record number of animals rescued from abuse and neglect, an additional three tigers and two black bears arrived at their new Colorado home on December 29 from a failed facility in Texas.

One of three Spectacled Bears rescued from a closed zoo in Argentina enjoying its natural habitat at The Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado. It is the first time the bears have felt natural substrate under their feet.

Bringing the total number of animals rescued by The Wild Animal Sanctuary in 2019 to 204, the five new residents can look forward to a life free from human exploitation while living in large, natural habitats. For the bears that means a life of roaming free with other rescued bears on 250 acres of forested land at the Sanctuary's secondary location, The Wild Animal Refuge, in southern Colorado.

Of note were 24 animals rescued from a roadside zoo in Virginia in August, including three tigers, two lions and two Asiatic Black Bears; 16 animals from the Wildlife Waystation in California, including 10 bears and three hyenas; a total of 13 bears from two zoos in Argentina, three of which are rare Spectacled Bears. The largest rescue took place in January when 131 animals were removed from a dire hoarding situation in Ordway, Colorado. In all, a total of 31 bears of various species were given a new lease on life by the Sanctuary, with most of them being rehomed at the Refuge.

"Naturally, we are thrilled that we could save so many animals and give them the best life possible; it is why the Sanctuary exists and what has kept the staff and volunteers going for 40 years," stated executive director, Pat Craig. "We are also ever grateful to our wonderful supporters who make our work possible and all of us look forward to the coming year so we can change even more animals' lives for the better," he added.

