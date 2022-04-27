Colorants Market Size to Grow by USD 19.09 billion | Increasing Consumer Demand for Natural Food Colorants to Drive Growth | Technavio

The colorants market covers the following areas:

Colorants Market Sizing

Colorants Market Forecast

Colorants Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increasing consumer demand for natural food colorants is driving the global colorants market growth. Vendors in the market are engaging in research and development activities to develop products that cater to the demands of consumers. For instance, in September 2021, Divi Laboratories Ltd. launched its new product CaroNat, made from concentrated carrot juice and containing beta-carotene. Some of the major food companies are reducing their use of artificial food colorants. For instance, General Mills has removed artificial colors and flavors from all of its cereals. Similarly, Kellogg Company has stopped the use of artificial colors and flavors in its cereals. Such factors will drive the growth of the colorants market during the forecast period.

The high prices of colorants are challenging the growth of the global colorants market. The extraction of colorants such as natural colorants from natural sources, such as trees, plant saps, flowers, fruits, and vegetable juices, is a time-consuming process, which increases the cost. There are numerous advanced technologies to extract such natural ingredients. However, only a few vendors have access to them. The lifespan of naturally derived colorants is limited, which further leads to difficulty in storage. These factors compel end-users to be completely or partially dependent on the use of synthetic and artificial colorants. Thus, the increase in the cost of natural colorants is expected to hinder the concerned market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for paints and coatings from the construction segment will drive the colorants market growth in Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Germany and UK are the key countries for the colorants market in Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Ampacet Corp.

Archroma Management GmbH

Atul Ltd.

Avient Corp.

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

ChromaScape LLC

Clariant International Ltd.

DIC Corp.

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Ferro Corp.

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Holland Colours NV

Huntsman Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Solvay SA

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Colorants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ampacet Corp., Archroma Management GmbH, Atul Ltd., Avient Corp., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., ChromaScape LLC, Clariant International Ltd., DIC Corp., Divis Laboratories Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Ferro Corp., Flint Group, Heubach GmbH, Holland Colours NV, Huntsman Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Solvay SA, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

