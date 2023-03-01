ColorChip and MaxLinear announce Chip-on-Board AEC Technology enabling 800G and 1.6Tbps Applications

YOKNEAM, Israel , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip Ltd. today announces the innovative chip-on-board technology for active electrical cables, enabling the highest density 1.6T OSFP-XD with significant improvements in both performance and cost. This innovation addresses the challenges of density, reach, power consumption and higher bandwidth required for the new OSFP-XD form factor and can also be leveraged to produce best-in-class solutions for 800G AEC applications.

With datacenters and carriers/MSO's rapidly migrating to 800Gbps and 1.6Tbps capability, a cost effective and reliable active copper solution is required. ColorChip is leading the market with these innovative and cutting edge capabilities. By removing the lossy and bulky package of the Re-timer, DSP or Re-driver, this innovation enables a longer reach, better cost, better thermal management and higher density for active copper cable solutions. Collaborating with Maxlinear, this is the first time in the industry that an active cable has been developed with a bare die.

"Partnering with ColorChip, we are bringing our companies' advanced technologies and capabilities together to provide our joint customers with industry leading solutions for AEC applications", said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of High-Speed Interconnect BU at MaxLinear.

"MaxLinear's Keystone 5nm KGD bare die solutions for AEC applications enable the high density, long reach and best-in-class power consumption required to meet our customers' key requirements for 800G and 1.6T AEC applications," said Xin Wu, EVP at ColorChip.

About ColorChip



ColorChip is a technology innovator, designer and manufacturer in the fields of co-packaged optics, photonic integrated circuits based on its proprietary PLC waveguide technology, high speed optical data center and network interconnects up to 800Gbs and 1.6Tbs along with cost/power efficient active electrical cables. The company is delivering an array of advanced optical sub-systems spanning from the infrared regime, used in high-speed connectivity solutions for hyperscale data centers, access and core CSP networks in addition to the visual regime used in the fields of AR/MR, Automotive and Medical industries.

