ColorChip and Wilder Demo 800G Device Production Compliance Testing Tools

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip, the Photonic Integrated Circuit pioneer from Israel manufacturing data center connectivity solutions spanning from the first 1mm up to 10km and beyond up to 800Gbps, jointly with Wilder Technologies, the leading standard compliance test fixture company, to demo the 800G compliance testing tools at the OFC. The compliance testing toolset, including Wilder's QSFPDD800 and OSFP112 800G Module Compliance Board (MCB) and ColorChip's Smartloop™ series programmable 800G QSFPDD800 and OSFP112 loopback modules.

This demo will be displayed at ColorChip's Booth #3315 and Wilder's testing equipment partners' booths and standard organization's demo booth.

ColorChip's loopback modules features industry's advanced signal integrity performance to cover the worst case for Ethernet Switch devices, providing unbeatable nominal 1000+ mating cycles, a programmable power up to 30W, and full compliance to the latest CMIS features. The 800G loopback modules help Ethernet equipment developers and datacenter customers to build large volume devices or implementing the 800G infrastructure efficiently.

"Jointly with Wilder Technologies, ColorChip's goal is to service our customers' in both engineering and production phase with 1mm to 10km+ connectivity solutions as a sustainable technology partner," said Yigal Ezra, CEO of ColorChip. "We believe that engaging with our customers one step deeper from their production to engineering will bring ColorChip's one-stop manufacturing services to another level while we are extending our pluggable product offerings to future co-packaged and on-board high-speed connectivity in both Copper and Optics."

About ColorChip Group

Rooted in 2001 and the technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated circuits from Israel, a group of 4 assets specializing in an array of connectivity solutions and optical devices joined forces to address the growing needs for high bandwidth demand of the Datacom and Telecom markets. The group has 4 headquarters around the world - In Yokneam Israel where ColorChip operates its PLC FAB dedicated to the production of SystemOnGlass™ optical engines, module NPI and R&D center, in Jiashan China, ColorChip mass production facility for modules spanning 15,000 SQM and hundreds of operators, in Suzhou China, ColorChip operates an expanded R&D center, and in TX USA where ColorChip has its front office serving North America customers.

About Wilder Technologies Group

Wilder was founded in 2008 with the vision to provide world class customer service in areas of research, development and production of high speed signaling and test solutions for growing engineering market space. Wilder team consists of highly experienced and skilled engineers with expertise in very high speed signal integrity, system automation, analog/mixed signal design combined with precision electro-mechanical prowess that only Wilder provides. This has enabled Wilder to develop best in class standard compliance level test fixturing and solutions for large number of standards and interfaces.

