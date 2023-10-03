ColorChip Group Showcases a Full Suite of 800G Solutions Based on DSP and Linear Drive with Reduced Power Consumption (LPO)

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip Group is excited to announce its participation at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) Exhibition from 2-4 October 2023 at SEC Glasgow, Scotland. The company has made significant strides in the field of optics solutions and is eager to showcase its latest offerings.

Full suite of 800G based on DSP: ColorChip continues to release additional 800G Single-Mode (SM) and Multi-Mode (MM) product lines based on DSP and our internally developed SystemOnGlass™ technology.

ColorChip has made significant progress in reducing the power consumption of its optics

800G LPOs with reduced power consumption: ColorChip will also share our collaborative effort with leading silicon suppliers to release 800G LPO based transceivers consuming 4W (MM) and 7W (SM).

In addition, ColorChip Group has re-focused its mission on optical communications, and along with the company's pluggable Transceivers and AOCs, we are in advanced stages of developing an interposer platform solution that enables standardized Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) solutions. The interposer utilizes our SystemOnGlass™ technology, thus lowering power consumption and minimizing optical loss.

ColorChip has established a new Sales Organization in North America, led by CEO Yigal Ezra and VP Bryan Hall, along with Sr. Director of PLM Sharon Wang, Ph.D. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's presence in the region and foster closer relationships with customers.

ColorChip is looking forward to engaging with industry professionals, sharing insights, and exploring collaborative opportunities at ECOC Exhibition 2023

Visit our booth, Hall 3, # 861, to learn more about our latest advancements in optical communication technology!

About ColorChip

ColorChip is a technology innovator, designer and manufacturer in the field of photonic integrated circuits based on its proprietary PLC waveguide technology. The company is delivering an array of advanced optical sub-systems spanning from the infrared regime, used in high-speed connectivity solutions for mega data centers, in addition to the visual regime used in the fields of AR/MR, Automotive and Medical industries.

For more information, please visit us at www.color-chip.com

Media contact: Einav Bahat [email protected]

SOURCE ColorChip Ltd.