ColorCoat Welcomes Andy Shashlo as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

ColorCoat

02 Jun, 2023, 06:41 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorCoat, the industry leading provider of coating services to the US window and door industry, proudly announces the appointment of Andy Shashlo as its Chief Executive Officer. Andy brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the fenestration industry to his new role at ColorCoat.

Andy most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Crystal Windows, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and growth. With previous positions as VP of Operations at Assa Abloy, a leading Swedish door manufacturer, and SVP of Operations at Simonton Windows, Andy has consistently demonstrated his expertise in lean manufacturing and quality practices.

Prior to his tenure in the window and door industry, Andy spent 20 years at Ford Motor Company, overseeing manufacturing operations and quality. His diverse background and deep understanding of the industry will contribute to ColorCoat's continued success.

David Whisenhunt, President of ColorCoat, stated, "We are thrilled to have Andy on board. His leadership and prior experience will help drive continued innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional service for our customers. Andy's appointment allows me to spend additional time working closely with our customers and spearheading new product innovation."

Andy expressed excitement about his new role, stating, "I am thrilled to be joining ColorCoat, the industry leader in coating windows and doors. The company's tradition of providing the highest quality coating solutions aligns perfectly with the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

About ColorCoat: ColorCoat, with ten strategically located plants across the United States, is the leading provider of coating applications for the US window and door manufacturing industry. The company is uniquely positioned to serve both regional and national window and door manufacturers. ColorCoat's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence have enabled the company to become the industry leader serving the fenestration industry. 
www.colorcoatinc.com

SOURCE ColorCoat

