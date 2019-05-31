ColorComm Announces The Eight Honorees Of The 2019 ColorComm Circle Awards

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's premier platform addressing diversity and inclusion from across the communications, marketing, media, and advertising arenas will host its 6th Annual ColorComm Circle Awards honoring eight change makers in the industry.

The ColorComm Circle Awards currently serves as the only Awards Ceremony to honor women of color in communications. The Awards Dinner will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 opening night during ColorComm's 6th Annual Conference held at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

"We are thrilled to honor a select group of women who've not only had an impressive career, but who've had a groundbreaking year. The ColorComm Circle Awards is the Golden Globes of our industry," said ColorComm Founder Lauren Wesley Wilson.

"Our honorees are more than their titles as they do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse. Our honorees have made instrumental advances in our industry and we are thrilled to honor their work and share their stories," said Wilson.

Univision's Maity Interiano will Emcee the 6th Annual ColorComm Circle Awards and DJ Hannah Bronfman will headline the After Party.

ColorComm is proud to honor:

Rosanna Fiske , SVP, Corporate Communications, Wells Fargo

, SVP, Corporate Communications, Wells Fargo Judith Harrison , SVP Diversity & Inclusion, Weber Shandwick

, SVP Diversity & Inclusion, Weber Shandwick Soon Mee Kim , EVP, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Porter Novelli

, EVP, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Michelle Lee , Editor-in-Chief, ALLURE Magazine

, Editor-in-Chief, ALLURE Magazine Kim Paige , Chief Operating and Branding Officer, Sundial Brands

, Chief Operating and Branding Officer, Sundial Brands April Ryan , White House Correspondent, American Urban Radio Networks

, White House Correspondent, American Urban Radio Networks Dia Simms , President, Combs Enterprises

, President, Combs Enterprises Michelle Wong , President, Dailey

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat connecting more than 500 executive leaders in communications, marketing, advertising, and digital from across the country. ColorComm's Conference will return to Miami, Florida for its 6th Annual Conference.

For more information visit: www.colorcommconference.com.

About ColorComm, Inc:

ColorComm Conference: www.colorcommconference.com

ColorComm Network: www.colorcommnetwork.com

ColorComm Fellows Program: https://colorcommfellows.tumblr.com

