ColorComm Announces The Seven Honorees of The 2023 ColorComm Circle Awards

Media Personality Star Jones to Emcee Awards Ceremony 

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Corporation, the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity and inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, media, and digital industries will host its 8th Annual ColorComm Circle Awards honoring seven change makers in the industry.

The ColorComm Circle Awards currently serves as the only awards ceremony to honor women of color in communications. The Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, opening night of ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

"We are thrilled to honor a select group of women who've not only had an impressive career, but who've had a groundbreaking year. These women are changing the face of our industry," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm Corporation.

"Our honorees are doing the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in business and political discourse," said Wilson.  

ColorComm is proud to honor:

  • Kim Godwin, President, ABC News
  • Edna Kane Williams, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, AARP
  • Janelle Rodriguez, EVP of Programming, NBC News
  • Johnita Due, EVP of Integrity & Inclusion, CNN
  • Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion & EVP Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment Brands, Paramount
  • Michelle Miller, Co-host CBS Saturday Morning
  • Monica Gil, EVP, Chief Administrative and Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat connecting more than 400 executive leaders from across the communications, marketing, advertising, and digital industries.
About ColorComm Corporation:

ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

