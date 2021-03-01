ColorComm Celebrates Representation Through #IAMCOLORCOMM For Women's History Month

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, launches the #IAMCOLORCOMM campaign celebrating the vital contributions women of color are making in the industry and their pledge to make the industry more inclusive.

#IAMCOLORCOMM features an incredible group of women change makers who will be wearing ColorComm's gray sweatshirt to discuss how they are not only here and represented, but how they are making actionable changes to create an industry that we can all be proud of.

There is a growing group of allies who support the work of ColorComm and continue to use their privilege to open doors. ColorComm's allies have been invited to participate in the campaign.

"The #IAMCOLORCOMM campaign is a community of women who embody the ColorComm mission of uplifting the next generation of leaders by using their voice to advocate for those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc. "The next time someone says that they don't know where to find women of color talent in our industry, please direct them to #IAMCOLORCOMM to provide their excuse with a solution," said Wilson.

ColorComm encourages all women to take part in the #IAMCOLORCOMM campaign for the month of March and to share your voice and call to action on inclusivity.

