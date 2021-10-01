ColorComm Honors 10th Anniversary Milestone with Celebratory Luncheon in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries celebrates the 10 year anniversary of the company with a private luncheon at the Michelin star restaurant, The Daniel on the Upper Eastside in New York on Friday, October 1.

The luncheon is bringing together Fortune 500 executives, media personalities, celebrities, thought leaders, ColorComm's Board Members, and key leaders in the ColorComm Community. Co- Host of ABC's The View and EGOT Winner, Whoopi Goldberg will be returning to ColorComm as keynote speaker. Rashida Jones, President, MSNBC and previous honoree of The ColorComm28 will offer brief remarks.

"ColorComm started as luncheon series in 2011 to provide economic opportunity and advancement to women of color working in the business of communications, marketing, advertising, and digital. Over the past decade, ColorComm has become a collective and powerful force to yield measurable outcomes on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry and beyond," said ColorComm Founder Lauren Wesley Wilson. "We are grateful to the full ColorComm community, as together we make ColorComm a community we can all be proud of," said Wilson.

The restaurant will be closed to the public and vaccination is required to enter the venue.

