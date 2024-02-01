ColorComm, Inc Reveals Its Annual The ColorComm28 List: Celebrating 28 Black Women in Communications Making History

ABC News 20/20 Co-Anchor Deborah Roberts, Unilever's Chief Marketing Officer Esi Eggleston Bracey, Citi's Chief Diversity Officer Erika Irish Brown, President and CEO of Essence Ventures Caroline Wanga, UPS President of Global Communications Deisha Barnett and more celebrated.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, reveals its annual The ColorComm28 list, which features 28 Black women, who are making history now in their respective fields.

Now in its fourth year, the ColorComm28 recognizes the leadership of executive Black women in communications at some of the most respected companies in America and the behind-the-scenes work they've led to influence and transform communities. Many of these women, who are the first Black woman to hold their position or have spent the last year doing groundbreaking work at their companies, are changing the world by breaking down barriers and paving the way for the next generation.

"We are proud to celebrate the leadership and applaud the achievements of the women on The ColorComm28," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc. "The women on the list do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Wesley Wilson.

The ColorComm28 shares the 28 stories of executive Black women in communications and their contributions to the industry, during the 28 days of February, in honor of Black History Month.

The ColorComm28 honorees will be celebrated at a private invite-only event held on the 28th day of February.

About ColorComm Corporation:

ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

