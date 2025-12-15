ColorComm Network Rebrands Organization and Expands Its Focus to Include Business Leaders in All Industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Network, the premier business community for leaders, is evolving into an organization that serves an intergenerational network of business leaders across a multitude of industries.

ColorComm Network was founded in 2011 to fulfill the needs of multicultural women working in the vast fields of communications, marketing, advertising, and digital. During ColorComm Network's nearly fifteen-year history, the organization has often welcomed men and women from all walks of life and experiences to share their stories and provide empowerment lessons to help the community learn and advance in the workplace.

The ColorComm Network will no longer focus solely on women of color in communications. The ColorComm Network will now serve all leaders in business.

While expanding its reach, ColorComm Network remains deeply committed to the mission and values of building a strong network of leaders by creating mentors, business relationships, and friendships.

"This evolution of ColorComm Network reflects both who we are and where the world of business is heading," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm, Inc. "Now more than ever, ColorComm Network and its membership community play a vital role in driving meaningful economic, social, and community impact in our changing world."

For more information: www.colorcommnetwork.com

ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network and ColorComm Media Group. ColorComm Media Group is the company's full-service marketing and communications company working with clients on corporate communications strategy, internal communications, media relations, crisis communications, stakeholder engagement, and more. Past and present clients include Paramount, HSBC, Penguin Random House, Will Packer Productions, Farmgirl Flowers, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Sergio Hudson, Pernod Ricard, and more.

