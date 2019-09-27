ColorComm's 2nd Annual Next Generation Summit Returns November 14-15 at Chelsea Piers in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the 2nd Annual ColorComm Next Generation Summit (C2 NextGen), held November 14-15, 2019 at Chelsea Piers (Pier 59) in New York City.

A rock star lineup of speakers are confirmed including: Sallie Krawcheck, Co-Founder and CEO, Ellevest; Carole Robinson, Chief Communications Officer, Buzzfeed; Jackie Gagne, VP of Multicultural Marketing, HBO; Arianna Davis, Digital Director, OprahMag.com; Danielle Pierre-Bravo, Booking Producer, MSNBC; Nikki Ogunnaike, Style Director, Elle.com; and many more.

C2 NextGen is a two-day summit that will bring together over 300 women of color who are some of the brightest talent in marketing, advertising, communications, media and the digital space. BuzzFeed will kick off the Summit with a Welcome Reception at their office headquarters on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The full day of content session and programming will take place on Friday, November 15th at Chelsea Piers (Pier 59) in New York and will focus on cultivating the next generation of leaders.

"C2 NextGen is created for young diverse leaders by young diverse leaders. The Summit will provide the tools and resources Millennials need to advance. It also sheds insight into this group and better provides understanding as to how Millennials navigate the workplace," said ColorComm Founder and CEO Lauren Wesley Wilson.

"The two day experience will be transformative," said Wilson.

C2 NextGen will host the ColorComm Fellows Program, where over 50 ColorComm Fellows will have the opportunity to participate in the conference at no cost, and will receive mentorship and training by executive leaders.

C2 NextGen partners include: CBS Corporation, Viacom, Prudential, BuzzFeed, Twitter, VMLY&R and more

About C2 NextGen:

For more information: www.c2nextgen.com

For More information visit:

Websites: www.colorcommconference.com; www.colorcommnetwork.com; www.c2nextgen.com

Facebook: @colorcomm

Twitter: @colorcommntwk

Instagram: @colorcomm

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.colorcommconference.com

