ColorComm's 4th Annual NextGen Fellows Program Will Focus Directly on HBCU Students and Graduates

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the 4th Annual NextGen Fellows Program beginning April 8, 2021, with a summit & recruiting component to allow agencies, brands, and corporations to recruit students for internships and full-time positions.

ColorComm's 4th Annual NextGen Fellows Program will focus directly on current students and recent graduates of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). ColorComm's NextGen Fellows Program is a year-long program that provides mentorship, training, resources, and a direct pipeline for Fortune 500 companies to engage and hire the next generation of leaders. The Fellows Program is an exclusive program where applicants will be evaluated on how they give back to their community, their interests inside and outside of the classroom, and their plan to contribute to the communications industry.

The virtual programming and recruitment summit (held on April 8-9, 2021) will bring together the best and brightest HBCU students from across the nation, and will reach ColorComm's Community of more than 40,000 multicultural professionals.

"As an alumna of Spelman College, I know first-hand some the challenges HBCU students face to get their career started in the communications industry. The cutting edge 4th Annual ColorComm NextGen Fellows Program will help eliminate the barriers to entry by providing HBCU students and recent graduates with the tools to become successful, where they will learn how to add value to their roles and companies, and to the communications industry," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm.

Participating HBCU Schools Include:

Alabama A&M University

Claflin University

Clark Atlanta University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Hampton University

Howard University

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

Prairie View A&M University

Spelman College

Xavier University of Louisiana

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.colorcommnetwork.com

