ColorComm's 7th Annual NextGen Fellows Program Will Connect HBCU Students and Graduates with the Nation's Leading Companies

News provided by

ColorComm, Inc.

23 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

Fifteen Historically Black Colleges & Universities Have Partnered

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries welcomed more than 50 HBCU students to the 7th Annual NextGen HBCU Fellows Program, in partnership with Men of Color in Communications. 

The year-long program will provide HBCU students and recent graduates with access to decision makers, formal mentorship, professional development workshops, and access to leading companies to recruit students for internships and full-time positions. 

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/ColorComm Media Group) (PRNewsfoto/ColorComm Media Group)
(PRNewsfoto/ColorComm Media Group) (PRNewsfoto/ColorComm Media Group)

" Our goal is to create a pipeline for HBCU students to secure jobs at prestigious companies, while preparing the next generation of leaders to be successful in the workforce," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm.

The HBCU Fellows Program is an exclusive program where applicants were evaluated on academic achievement and how they contribute to their communities.

Participating HBCU Schools Include:

  • Alabama A&M University
  • Bowie State University
  • Claflin University
  • Clark Atlanta University
  • Dillard University
  • Florida A&M University
  • Hampton University
  • Howard University
  • Jackson State University
  • Morgan State University
  • North Carolina A&T State University
  • North Carolina Central University
  • Prairie View A&M University
  • Spelman College
  • Virginia State University

For more information:
www.colorcomm.com
www.colorcommnetwork.com
www.colorcommnediagroup.com

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

Also from this source

ColorComm, Inc Reveals Its Annual The ColorComm28 List: Celebrating 28 Black Women in Communications Making History

ColorComm, Inc Reveals Its Annual The ColorComm28 List: Celebrating 28 Black Women in Communications Making History

ColorComm Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media...
Lauren Wesley Wilson Announces Debut Book What Do You Need?

Lauren Wesley Wilson Announces Debut Book What Do You Need?

Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of the ColorComm Corporation, announced the release of her first book, What Do You Need?:How Women of Color Can ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.