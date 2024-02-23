ColorComm's 7th Annual NextGen Fellows Program Will Connect HBCU Students and Graduates with the Nation's Leading Companies

23 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET
Fifteen Historically Black Colleges & Universities Have Partnered
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries welcomed more than 50 HBCU students to the 7th Annual NextGen HBCU Fellows Program, in partnership with Men of Color in Communications.
The year-long program will provide HBCU students and recent graduates with access to decision makers, formal mentorship, professional development workshops, and access to leading companies to recruit students for internships and full-time positions.
" Our goal is to create a pipeline for HBCU students to secure jobs at prestigious companies, while preparing the next generation of leaders to be successful in the workforce," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm.
The HBCU Fellows Program is an exclusive program where applicants were evaluated on academic achievement and how they contribute to their communities.
Participating HBCU Schools Include:
- Alabama A&M University
- Bowie State University
- Claflin University
- Clark Atlanta University
- Dillard University
- Florida A&M University
- Hampton University
- Howard University
- Jackson State University
- Morgan State University
- North Carolina A&T State University
- North Carolina Central University
- Prairie View A&M University
- Spelman College
- Virginia State University
For more information:
www.colorcomm.com
www.colorcommnetwork.com
www.colorcommnediagroup.com
SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.
