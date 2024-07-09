ColorComm's 9th Annual Conference Will Convene Executive Leaders July 24-July 26, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton

Media Personality Star Jones, President of OWN Tina Perry, Chief Communications Officer of The Washington Post Kathy Baird, Media Personality Bevy Smith, Gold House Co-Founder Bing Chen, Bestselling Author Minda Harts, Award-wining Filmmaker Tonya Lewis Lee and many more to speak at the 9th Annual ColorComm Conference.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will convene nearly 400 executive leaders during the 9th Annual ColorComm Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, July 24-26, 2024.

The exclusive three-day business retreat begins Wednesday, July 24 with afternoon programming followed by the prestigious 9th Annual ColorComm Circle Awards, emceed by Media Personality Star Jones. The week will follow with a variety of programming to educate, entertain, and foster new business partnerships.

The conference will conclude on Friday, July 26 with ColorComm's Signature Luncheon, where Award-winning filmmaker Tonya Lewis Lee will serve as the Keynote Speaker.

The theme for this year's conference, "Reaching for More," is a call to action for attendees to continue career pursuits that lead to advancement in the workplace.

ColorComm's 9th Annual Conference marks the first time the event will be held in Los, Angeles, California.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ColorComm Community to Los Angeles for ColorComm's 9th Annual Conference. Now more than ever, ColorComm's Conference has become vital to making significant economic and community impact in our industry" said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc.

Sponsors of ColorComm's 9th Annual Conference include - AARP, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast, Victoria's Secret, Estee Lauder, NBC Universal, McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, Pernod Ricard, Adtalem Global Education, Nielsen, Black Rock + many more.

Registration and additional information are available online at www.c2conference.com.

