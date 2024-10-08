Colorcon and LOTTE Fine Chemical Announce Global Partnership to Support the Development and Manufacture of Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement Formulations Using the AnyCoat® Hypromellose Product Family

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. and SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon, a global leader of film coatings, excipients, controlled release formulations, and controlled atmosphere packaging for the healthcare industry, today announced an exclusive partnership with LOTTE Fine Chemical, a leading provider of specialty chemicals around the world. Through this multi-year partnership, Colorcon will be the exclusive representative for the following LOTTE products:

AnyCoat-C ® Hypromellose polymers with applications in solution / suspension, controlled release, and immediate release drug formulations; and

Hypromellose polymers with applications in solution / suspension, controlled release, and immediate release drug formulations; and AnyCoat-P® Hypromellose Phthalate polymers for enteric coating, protecting a drug from gastric acid enabling it to be safely delivered into the intestines.

"Colorcon is proud to announce our partnership with LOTTE Fine Chemical as we continue to support the formulation development needs of our customers around the world," stated Kurt Fegely, Vice President of Excipient Technologies for Colorcon. "LOTTE has been a leader in the specialty chemical industry for more than six decades and they have continued to innovate and evolve during that time. This partnership combines an impressive product portfolio for immediate, delayed, and controlled release with a global network of technical innovation and service that will accelerate formulation development, helping our customers compete in an increasingly competitive market."

Kim Yong-seok, Chief Executive Officer for LOTTE Fine Chemical, added: "This agreement is significant in that it represents a long-term collaboration in the pharmaceutical cellulose ether market between recognized market leaders. Through this relationship with Colorcon, an organization with proven expertise and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, we will be able to deliver the most optimized value to our global customers."

Simon Tasker, Chief Executive Officer for Colorcon, concluded: "We are excited to bring together LOTTE Fine Chemical's expertise in cellulose ether chemistry—and their commitment to high quality manufacturing—with Colorcon's 60+ years of dedication to service excellence, supply reliability, and technical applications support. Our combined offering positions us to bring enhanced value to our customers and is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries."

This partnership will begin on November 1, 2024.

For more information visit:

www.colorcon.com

www.lottefinechem.com

SOURCE Colorcon; LOTTE Fine Chemical