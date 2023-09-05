Colorcon, Inc. Launches a New Titanium Dioxide Free Moisture Protection Coating for Pharmaceutical Tablets

News provided by

Colorcon

05 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Innovative TiO2 free film coating designed to mitigate the challenges of moisture sensitive actives

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon, a world leader in the development and supply of film coating systems, speciality excipients and functional packaging for the healthcare industries, announces the launch of a new Opadry® film coating system to address the moisture management needs for pharmaceutical tablets, without the use of titanium dioxide (TiO2).

Annabel Bordmann, Film Coatings General Manager, explains, "With uncertainty around the future of TiO2 use in pharmaceutical products marketed in the European Union, global pharmaceutical manufacturers are now formulating their products without the inclusion of TiO2. Many pharmaceutical active ingredients are moisture sensitive and require a protective coating. This new Opadry® formulation delivers the TiO2 free claim and provides functional moisture protection while upholding productivity levels and overall cost effectiveness."

Dr Ali Rajabi-Siahboomi, VP & Chief Innovation Officer, adds: "Moisture management is a critical aspect of pharmaceutical formulations and manufacturing, especially when it comes to tablets. Exposure of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in tablets to the environmental moisture, reduces product stability. With Colorcon's in-depth knowledge of materials, coating technology and regulatory needs, we have developed this new Opadry TiO2 free formulation that is specifically designed to deliver protection from environmental moisture on storage and during use by patients. The coating is easy to apply and efficient for manufacturers."

Through its extensive portfolio of Opadry® complete film coating systems, Colorcon provides scope for customers to reduce complexity and time-to-market by delivering high-quality products, with ingredients carefully selected to meet local pharmaceutical regulatory requirements. This is all backed by Colorcon's superior and dedicated technical support, along with regulatory expertise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013712/4254185/Colorcon_Logo.jpg

For more information, visit https://www.colorcon.com.

SOURCE Colorcon

Also from this source

Colorcon, Inc. Launches HyperStart C2C™, Smart Formulation Hub, to accelerate Pharmaceutical Formulation Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.