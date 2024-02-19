Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Set for Growth, New Report Analyzes 8MM Forecast to 2031: Focus on United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, and China

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colorectal Cancer - Eight-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive Analysis of Colorectal Cancer Drug Forecast in Major Markets Unveiled

A groundbreaking new research report providing a detailed 10-year market forecast for colorectal cancer therapeutics has been meticulously prepared and is now available. The report spans eight major markets (8MM)—including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China—delivering a patient-based forecast from 2021 to 2031 for marketed and late-stage pipeline treatments.

Key Findings and Market Insights

Forecasts demonstrate that the colorectal cancer market, notably robust despite the rarity of the condition, is projected to expand from $2.39 billion in 2021 to an impressive $2.89 billion by 2031, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. A comprehensive assessment of disease epidemiology is included, offering critical insight into the shaping of the pharmaceutical landscape for colorectal cancer and offering high-value data from robust databases like the World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence.

Anticipated Developments in the Treatment Paradigm

The anticipated approval and uptake of several late-stage pipeline agents, including novel Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and targeted therapies, are expected to drive peak-year sales in 2027. The market is predicted to undergo further transformation following the patent expiry of key therapeutics, with potential recuperation stemming from novel treatments and holistic shifts in clinical management strategies.

Drivers of market growth and barriers to entry have been analyzed, outlining expected market developments across the 8MM. Factors such as advanced pipeline candidates set to meet unmet clinical needs, decreased reliance on generic agents, and an increased utilization of combination regimens are poised to considerably influence market dynamics.

  • Emergence of JAK inhibitors and targeted therapies
  • Declining use of generic immunomodulatory drugs
  • Life cycle management strategies post-patent expiry

Essential Benefits of the Report

The report offers an in-depth strategic competitor assessment and market characterization, alongside a mapping of clinical trials and their implications for the colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Noteworthy trends, drivers, restraints, and challenges are examined to provide a qualitative analysis of their impact.

Industry professionals and stakeholders will find this report indispensable for devising effective business strategies, including in-licensing and out-licensing tactics. It enables a deeper understanding of the trends driving the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market, thereby aiding in the formulation of robust sales, marketing strategies, and competitive positioning.

The data-rich insight provided will arm those in the field with the information necessary to identify potential opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnerships. Furthermore, it highlights emerging players with promising product portfolios, allowing for the creation of effective counter-strategies to secure a competitive edge.

In summary, the detailed forecast model and methodology, combined with an insightful analysis, make this report an authoritative source for understanding the future direction of the colorectal cancer therapeutics market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amgen
  • Bayer
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group
  • Eli Lilly
  • Exelixis
  • Genentech
  • GenFleet Therapeutics
  • Gritstone bio
  • GSK
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Qilu Pharmaceutical
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Shanghai Henlius Biotech
  • SUNHO Biologics
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Tracon Pharmaceuticals

