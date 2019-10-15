Colorescience Announces the Newest Addition to its Board of Directors, Alex Morgan, US Women's National Soccer Team

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience®, an industry-leading science-based and health-focused skincare company, is proud to announce the most recent member of its Board of Directors, professional soccer player and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner, Alex Morgan.

Morgan is a decorated athlete who competes as a forward for Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League, and is currently the face and captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team, which just won the 2019 World Cup. Additionally, she was recently honored as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People, further proving that her ability to make an impact reaches far beyond the playing field.

As a member of the Colorescience Board of Directors, Morgan provides the company with strategic direction, feedback on product innovation and often reviews business performance updates.

"I am very excited to welcome Alex as a Director at Colorescience. In addition to being one of the most influential people in the world, she is a positive role model not only for young girls who love soccer, but for women in general," said Mary Fisher, Chair and CEO. "I am confident we will benefit from her focused leadership and determination toward winning as we continue to accelerate the rapid growth of Colorescience. Especially in our majority female workforce, it is an honor to work with her."

After learning about Colorescience, Morgan became a fast fan of the Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield, and seamlessly incorporated the products into her daily skincare routine. "I've always been fan of Colorescience, I really appreciate the care and innovation they put into the products they offer – It is my privilege to serve on the board," shared Morgan.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers healthy beauty solutions that are backed by science, allowing every woman to feel confident and empowered in her skin. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with their clinically-tested formulas that are trusted and recommended by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with the best ingredients, Colorescience® delivers immediate and long-term results that provide confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

SOURCE Colorescience

