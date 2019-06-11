Colorescience® Announces US Patent for Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience®, leading dermatologist-recommended skincare and cosmetics company, is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent covering formulations for treating, protecting and repairing skin around the eye area. These patents support Colorescience's multifaceted formulation and product delivery method of Total Eye® Concentrate and Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35.

Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 is a first-of-its-kind daily treatment product that is clinically proven to immediately brighten dark circles and imperfections, while also improving the overall appearance of dark circles, puffiness, laxity, fine lines and wrinkles when used twice daily for four weeks. In addition, the 100% mineral active SPF 35 protects against UVA/UVB and environmental stressors that contribute to skin aging. A unique metal tip applicator helps to instantly cool the delicate eye area and reduce puffiness, while dispensing the ideal amount of product.

In a multi-center study, Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 was administered by skin health professionals to 90 patients at 17 centers. Immediately after application, 95% of participants reported improvement in one or more eye concerns, with 95% claiming their eyes looked more rested and youthful. After 4 weeks of use, 97% of participants reported their eyes looked and felt more rejuvenated.

Due to growing demand, Colorescience® expanded the Total Eye® portfolio with the launch of the Total Eye® Restore Regimen- an around the clock eye treatment kit that addresses all the key eye area concerns. The kit includes the patented Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35, Total Eye® Concentrate, and Total Eye® Hydrogel Treatment Masks.

"Our mission is to develop unique products that address existing skin issues and protect from future damage," says Ted Ebel, Chief Business Officer. "We are thrilled to receive this patent that broadly covers our Total Eye ® franchise. Since its launch, the products have consistently outperformed sales forecasts and has quickly become an award-winning consumer and professional favorite."

Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 ($69 for 7 ml) is available through a network of licensed physicians, Colorescience.com, and a collection of prestige retailers.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers healthy beauty solutions that are backed by science, allowing every woman to feel confident and empowered in her skin. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with their clinically-tested formulas that are trusted and recommended by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with the best ingredients, Colorescience® delivers immediate and long-term results that provide confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience® products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

SOURCE Colorescience

Related Links

http://www.colorescience.com

