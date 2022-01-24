COLORESCIENCE® EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING ALL CALM® LINE WITH NEW ALL CALM® MULTI-CORRECTION SERUM TO ADDRESS SENSITIVE SKIN CONCERNS

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended specialty skincare and cosmetics company, is proud to announce the expansion of its award-winning All Calm® line of redness corrector products. The new All Calm® Multi-Correction Serum ($89) features proprietary, clinically proven BioSolace® ingredient complex to help calm vulnerable and sensitive skin and, with continued use, helps address the appearance of redness-prone skin. The addition of Crystalide™ helps to support epidermal integrity while Phytomoist and Glycerin provide intense hydration. The result is smoother, deeply hydrated, more luminous skin.

All Calm® Multi-Correction Serum is effective alone or as part of the complete All Calm® Sensitive Skin Regimen, which includes All Calm® Clinical Redness Corrector SPF 50 and Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50. Proprietary BioSolace® complex powers both of the All Calm® formulas, while each also features unique ingredients to deliver additional benefits. They work collectively to address the key factors impacting sensitive skin; such as redness, dehydration and physical signs of itching and burning. The All Calm® Sensitive Skin Regimen was clinically studied to be used as a stand-alone regimen or can be incorporated into an existing skincare routine.

In a 12-week clinical study conducted to assess the efficacy, tolerability and global improvement of the All Calm® Clinical Redness Regimen, 100% of subjects agreed they saw overall improvement in their appearance, with skin that looked and felt healthier with less noticeable facial redness and skin inflammation. Furthermore, 93% of subjects found their skin texture to be smoother, softer and less rough, while 73% agreed that the serum alone calmed their skin upon application.

Ellen Turner, MD, board certified dermatologist at Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner in Dallas, TX and lead clinical investigator for the All Calm® Sensitive Skin Regimen study shared, "Finding effective non-steroidal skin care products to help patients who struggle with sensitive skin and redness is challenging. I was impressed with the All Calm® Sensitive Skin Regimen clinical study results because not only did subjects experience redness relief but also saw a reduction in the appearance of facial blood vessels, and an overall improvement in their skin appearance. What I found very compelling was that 100% of subjects in the study agreed that they were more confident to go out in public. I was pleased to not only see the visible results but this quality of life impact too."

Mary Fisher, Colorescience® CEO, explains how this new serum will allow a broader audience to address sensitive redness-prone skin, noting, "We have been proud to help people with sensitive skin with our All Calm® Clinical Redness Corrector treatment product, which contains our proprietary BioSolace®, neutralizing tint and all-important mineral SPF50. Now we are delighted to add a weightless serum with BioSolace® and additional ingredients to calm and support the appearance of smooth, hydrated skin. It is particularly rewarding to me to work with Dr. Ellen Turner in our clinical study of this breakthrough product."

Additional results of the All Calm® Clinical Redness Regimen clinical study will be available pending publication in 2022.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

