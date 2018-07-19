Colorescience® Partners with HydraFacial

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful cross-country collaboration with the HydraFacial Nation World Tour, Colorescience®, the leading dermatologist-recommended skincare and cosmetics company, is excited to announce the next partnership between the two companies beginning in August 2018 that fully integrates Colorescience®'s into the PERK experience.

Introducing the Total Eye™ Serum delivered by PERK, an in-office hybrid exfoliation and product application treatment, designed to refresh and revitalize the eyes. Infusing the PERK™ eye treatment with the Total Eye™ Serum better helps to hydrate, brighten the eyes, reduce puffiness and dark circles and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Known as a liquid exfoliation, Perk™ uses patented roller-flex technology to loosen dirt, oil and dead skin cells through gentle exfoliation while flushing and suctioning away those impurities. At the same time, pores are gently flexed to replenish skin with the Total Eye ™ system, brightening the eye area and helping to treat under eye circles and redness in a non-invasive way and no post-treatment recovery.

As an extra benefit, all those that receive the Total Eye™ Serum delivered by PERK™ treatment, will be given a one-month take-home supply of the wildly popular and effective Colorescience® Total Eye™ 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35, which includes the treatment ingredients combined with broad spectrum, chemical-free sunscreen protection.

Formulated to hydrate and improve skin health of the entire eye area, Total Eye™ 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 is clinically proven to immediately brighten dark circles and imperfections, while improving the overall appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles when used twice daily for just four weeks.

"We are thrilled to partner with HydraFacial on another exciting collaboration with the Total Eye™ Serum delivered by PERK™," says Mary Fisher, Chair and CEO of Colorescience. "It will be the ultimate experience with lasting results to keep eyes hydrated and provide a rested and youthful appearance."

Following the non-invasive treatment consumers have the option to receive the Finishing Touch™ protocol with Colorescience, an immediate non-irritating natural coverage application using Colorescience products to camouflage any redness, while also soothing and calming and protecting skin and the benefits of the treatment with chemical-free, broad spectrum SPF sun protection, allowing consumers the confidence to go about their day.

The Total Eye™ Serum delivered by PERK™ treatment will be available beginning in August at HydraFacial partner dermatologist offices across the United States.

About Colorescience®

For over 12 years Colorescience® has been blurring the lines between makeup and skincare to bring immediate beauty today while improving and protecting skin for tomorrow. Originally crafted for the most vulnerable post-procedure skin, Colorescience is trusted, recommended, and personally used by thousands of physicians. Using only substantiated ingredients in their purest form, and including them at therapeutic and dermatologist-approved levels for maximum efficacy and performance, Colorescience products have already improved millions of lives with 365-day protection from UV rays and environmental stressors. The brand's uncompromising, health-forward approach to formulations provides confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types and concerns. They understand the demands women face every day and realize the needs of today's consumer: ease, health, and beauty. Colorescience is changing the way women perceive beautiful skin; because beautiful isn't just the prettiest—it's the healthiest.

Colorescience products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians, colorescience.com, and a collection of prestige retailers. For more information, visit www.colorescience.com.

About The HydraFacial Company

Established in Southern California circa 1997, The HydraFacial Company is a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, designing award-winning, patented skincare technologies and solutions. HydraFacial is an advanced non-laser skincare system, offering a customizable procedure to help all faces, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, congested skin, and brown spots. The company pioneered hydradermabrasion and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

