Colorescience Reveals Clinical Advancements to Reduce Redness Associated With Rosacea

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of National Rosacea Awareness Month, Colorescience® announces the published results in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology of an 18-week study that assessed the efficacy and tolerability of a daily use, multifunctional topical skin care regimen (All Calm® Clinical Redness Corrector SPF 50 and Sunforgettable® Brush-On Shield SPF 50) alone and in combination with Intense Pulsed Light Therapy (IPL) to improve facial redness associated with skin conditions such as rosacea and decrease post treatment side effects.

"Our mission is to develop unique products that improve patient experiences, enhance outcomes and protect skin health," said Patricia Boland, Colorescience Vice President, Research and Development. "We are pleased that these results are consistent with our other published data and what our physician partners see in practice."

Clinical study investigator, Jennifer Deaver Peterson, MD of The Pearl Dermatology in Houston, TX, shared, "The study showed that this regimen can achieve significant improvement for patients who suffer with facial redness. Having products like these that work alone or in combination with office-based procedures is a game changer for aesthetic practices."

ABOUT THE CLINICAL STUDY

Twenty patients used a daily topical skin care regimen for 12 weeks. At week 12, those same patients received a single IPL (M22™ Lumenis) treatment immediately followed by the application of the same skin care products and then continued the topical skin care regimen for 6 additional weeks.

All patients (100%) reported their skin looked better immediately following the application of the skin care products across all time points, including immediately post IPL. At week 18, the overall mean redness score significantly improved by 33% from baseline (p<0.01). This study demonstrates that the skincare regimen applied immediately post IPL and in combination with an IPL treatment produced a significant reduction in overall facial redness in patients with rosacea.

The study was conducted at the office of Suzanne Bruce and associates by investigators Jennifer Deaver Peterson, MD and Tracy M. Katz, MD of The Pearl Dermatology.

ABOUT ALL CALM CLINICAL REDNESS CORRECTOR SPF 50 AND SUNFORGETTABLE BRUSH-ON SHIELD SPF 50

The All Calm Clinical Redness Corrector SPF 50 features a 3-in-1 proprietary formula that instantly neutralizes the appearance of redness, helps soothe and calm sensitive skin, and provides all-mineral, chemical free SPF 50 protection. Its patent pending BioSolace™ complex helps provide ongoing relief from sensitivity and the appearance of redness. Physician favorite and SPF must-have, all-mineral Sunforgettable Brush-On Shield SPF 50 provides total protection against UVA/UVB rays, blue light (HEV), pollution, and infrared heat in one convenient, on-the-go application—alone or over makeup.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers healthy beauty solutions that are backed by science, allowing every woman to feel confident and empowered in her skin. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with their clinically-tested formulas that are trusted and recommended by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with the best ingredients, Colorescience® delivers immediate and long-term results that provide confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

