Colorfil Clears the Air With Home Depot Launch in 200+ Stores

NASA-Developed, Color-Shifting Air Filters Now Available in Select U.S. Markets.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorfil, the only air filter that visually indicates when it needs to be replaced, has landed on the shelves of more than 200 Home Depot stores across the U.S. this fall. Starting in November, shoppers in select markets, including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Phoenix, Tucson, Utah, Las Vegas, and Jacksonville, can now purchase Colorfil's NASA-developed filters in-store.

Colorfil

Colorfil air filters are engineered with NASA-supported science and powered by patented Color-Shift™ technology. The filters actually change color, from pink to yellow, as they capture and neutralize odors, gases, and airborne pollutants. This unique visual cue gives homeowners clear proof that their air is cleaner, and their filter is working.

The filters deliver up to five times the effectiveness of leading air filter brands, making it easy for families and pet owners to breathe cleaner air. Available in a variety of sizes (16x20x1, 16x25x1, 20x20x1, 20x25x1, and 20x30x1), each filter uses a citric acid-based coating, a naturally occurring ingredient found in fruit, to remove harmful airborne particles such as pet dander, allergens, and odors at the molecular level.

"Our Home Depot launch is a major step toward making clean air more accessible to everyone," said Dr. James Langer, CEO of Colorfil. "We're thrilled to bring our science-backed filters directly to homeowners through one of the nation's most trusted retailers and to continue our mission of helping families and pets breathe easier."

Earlier this year, Colorfil was recognized as one of Inc. 5000'sFastest Growing Private Companies, a testament to its expanding presence in major retail channels like Home Depot and its dedication to improving pet wellness through cleaner air.

Colorfil air filters are rolling out now to select Home Depot stores. For more information about Colorfil, please visit www.colorfil.com.

About Colorfil

Colorfil® has revolutionized home air filtration since 2011 with its patented color-shift™ technology. Originally developed for NASA to protect astronauts in space, its award-winning filters don't just trap airborne particles, they actively remove chemicals and odors five times more effectively than the leading brand. As each filter absorbs unwanted substances, it changes from pink to yellow, providing a clear visual cue for replacement. Manufactured in the USA, Colorfil is committed to quality, innovation, and giving back, donating 3% of sales to the Champaign County Humane Society. Learn more at www.colorfil.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Murphy | Carissa Bass

[email protected]

352-445-7209

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Colorfil