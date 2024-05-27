Colorful carnival celebrates diversity

Guizhou event showcases ethnic cultures and province's charming vibrancy

Supported by other performers, children play the lusheng, a reed-pipe flute. [Photo by ZHU XINGXIN and YANG JUN/China Daily]

Moved by the cheerful rhythm of song and dressed in a traditional costume, Chen Chuanqian, along with many others from different ethnic groups, sang and danced in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou province. At 9:30 am on May 18, thousands of people from various ethnic groups from all over Guizhou gathered and paraded in Guiyang. Wearing different costumes, they assembled on a parade square, playing a traditional musical instrument known as the lusheng (reed-pipe flute), banging gongs and drums, and singing and dancing.

The parade route stretched more than 2 kilometers in the downtown area and served as a "mobile grand stage" for showcasing the ethnic cultures' diversity.

Hu Xiaohua, a 56-year-old resident at the front of the crowd, enjoyed the show, saying that "I'm particularly impressed seeing such a grand event in the central urban area."

The event's director, Tang Huang, says that, themed around ethnic unity and collective celebration, the carnival not only focused on showcasing the colorful ethnic cultures of Guizhou, but was also aimed to let more people see the open, confident and vibrant side of Guizhou.

In addition to the carnival, Guiyang caters to younger tourists by incorporating various activities like city walks, a unique way to experience urban culture and lifestyle, vintage markets and trendy exhibitions.

Abundant in tourism resources, Guizhou features attractive natural scenery and rich ethnic customs. The province boasts internationally renowned sites, such as the Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun and the Xiaoqikong (seven small arches) scenic area in Libo county, as well as diverse forms of ethnic intangible cultural heritage.

With an average altitude of 1,100 meters above sea level, Guizhou has pleasant summer temperatures averaging 22.3 C and more than 55 percent of the province is covered by forests, making it one of the country's best summer tourist destinations.

The grand parade celebration held in Guiyang was part of the countdown city relay for China Tourism Day, which fell on Sunday and is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Celebrations were conducted in six cities — Guiyang, Chaozhou, Guangdong province; Shenyang, Liaoning province; Shijiazhuang, Hebei province; Ningbo, Zhejiang province; and Ordos in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

