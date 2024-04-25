Colorful Guizhou visiting France

GUIYANG, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from eguizhou.gov.cn:

The wonders of Southwest China's Guizhou province are being shared with the people of Paris, France until April 26 at the Mountain Park Province Colorful Guizhou Wind event.

Young women dressed in the traditional attire of Guizhou ethnic minorities welcome guests attending the opening ceremony of the 2024 Colorful Guizhou Culture and Tourism Paris Promotion Week in Paris on Friday. [Photo provided to China Daily]

The promotion, which started with an opening ceremony on April 19, was hailed by Lu Yongzheng, the head of the publicity department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee.

Lu said in his opening speech that the historical relationship between China and France, the close exchanges and cooperation between Guizhou and France, and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries were all cause for celebration.

Lu introduced Guizhou as a mountain park province, abundant in natural treasures, diverse cultures, and containing world-renowned architectural wonders including Huangguoshu Waterfall, Fanjing Mountain, and the world's largest radio telescope known as China's "eye of heaven".

Despite their geographical separation, Lu said Guizhou and France share many similarities. Both have numerous mountains and caves, and are famous for their rich heritage of alcohol production.

Jean Bottazzi, an internationally renowned cave explorer and vice-president of the French Speleological Federation, shared his experience of more than 30 years in the scientific research of caves, and the development of cave exploration tourism in Guizhou.

Bottazzi said that Guizhou's natural resources are protected and valued, particularly through United Nations-recognized reserves and geoparks. He highlighted the enchanting allure of the mountains, the beauty of the local voices, and the joy of the dances.

"In 2007, I left my job in France to settle in Guizhou," he said. "I traveled throughout China, but Guizhou has remained my favorite land, with explorations in over 30 districts within this province alone."

Frank Desplanques, editor-in-chief of the program Rendezvous in an Unknown Land on national TV channel France 2, talked about his experience filming in Guizhou for the first time in 2016 for a documentary about a Miao ethnic village.

"At every village we visited, we were greeted with extraordinary hospitality," he said. "It was sometimes very difficult to leave because everyone wanted us to stay for a few more days."

Photographer Gregoire de Gaulle, the great nephew of former French president Charles de Gaulle, has visited Guizhou multiple times and praised it as "a paradise for photographers with its beautiful landscapes and rich culture".

Robbie Bridgman, director of the National Geographic documentary Best of the World's Destinations: Guizhou, traveled from Australia to Paris to share his filming experience in Guizhou.

"Our expedition was nothing short of awe-inspiring," he said. "From mountains, caves, waterfalls, and ancient cities, we uncovered the hidden treasures that make Guizhou a true gem of China. We had the privilege of immersing ourselves in the rich history and vibrant culture of Guizhou."

At the opening ceremony, the audience also enjoyed ethnic song and dance performances from Guizhou, and a bilingual rendition of the French song Swallow.

Running alongside the main event, an exhibition titled Guizhou: Best of the World's Destinations is showcasing photographs of the region.

SOURCE eguizhou.gov.cn