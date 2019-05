Colorful Jewelry Set In Platinum Is A Popular Trend At The MET Gala

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Fred Leighton, Cartier, Lorraine Schwartz, and Bvlgari chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum settings that truly enhance the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.

Below are highlights of platinum jewelry from tonight's pink carpet:

Jennifer Lopez in Platinum by Harry Winston

"Purple Dragon Necklace" set with a one-of-a-kind purple sapphire (65.32-carats) and a cluster of round brilliant, pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds (total 129.48-carats), set in platinum

Vintage 1972 chandelier earrings with diamonds (29.59-carats), set in platinum

Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds (67.22-carats), set in platinum

Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds (66.82-carats), set in platinum

Ring with a cushion-cut diamond (15.99-carats), set in platinum

Sunflower ring with diamonds (2.4-carats), set in platinum

Kylie Jenner in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Earrings with diamonds and purple sapphire (over 70-carats)

Ring with an oval purple sapphire (12-carats), set in platinum

Pinky ring (10-carats), set in platinum

Bypass ring (12-carats), set in platinum

Gigi Hadid in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Triple hoop earrings with diamonds (over 90-carats), set in platinum

Ring with 3-stone diamonds (38-carats), set in platinum

Ring with a double marquise diamond, set in platinum

Lily Collins in Platinum by Cartier

Magnitude High Jewelry necklace with emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, black lacquer, and diamonds, set in platinum

Magnitude High Jewelry earrings with emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, and diamonds, set in platinum

Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Stud earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $349,000 )

) Ring with a diamond (approximately 15-carats), set in platinum (priced at $1,165,000 )

) Ring with a pink sapphire (approximately 6-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $100,000 )

) Ring with an unenhanced purple sapphire (approximately 5-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $70,000 )

) Ring with a pink spinel (approximately 5-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $29,000 )

) Ring with a rubellite (approximately 13-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $38,000 )

Gal Gadot in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $185,000 )

) Victoria® alternating ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $15,500 )

) Cobblestone band ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $10,000 )

) Soleste V ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $2,250 )

) Metro ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $2,300 )

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Stud earrings with round diamonds (over 35-carats), set in platinum

Celine Dion in Platinum by Fred Leighton

Art Deco pendant earrings with diamond briolettes (17.25-carats), set in platinum

Naomi Campbell in Platinum by Bvlgari

Heritage bracelet (circa 1959) with diamonds, set in platinum

This bracelet was also worn b y actresses Reese Witherspoon , Jennifer Garner and Julia Roberts on previous red carpets

High Jewelry drop earrings with diamonds (10-carats), set in platinum

High Jewelry bracelet with diamonds (16.68-carats), set in platinum

Bracelet with rubies and diamonds (circa 1950), set in platinum

Bracelet with rubies and diamonds (circa 1934), set in platinum

Heritage bracelet with rubies and diamonds (circa 1935), set in platinum

Ring with ruby and diamonds (circa 1957), set in platinum

Bracelet with diamonds (circa 1959), set in platinum

Demi Moore in Platinum by Harry Winston

Secret Cluster Diamond Necklace (20.27-carats) with Perfume Bottle, set in platinum

A hand-carved rock crystal vial suspended in a necklace with 469 marquise, pear-shaped, and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum

Secret Cluster earrings with diamonds (9.72-carats), set in platinum

Secret Cluster fashion rings with diamonds (6.57-carats), set in platinum

Crossover ring with diamonds (1.75-carats), set in platinum

Hailee Steinfeld in Platinum by Harry Winston

Loop earrings with pink sapphire and diamonds (4.36-carats), set in platinum

Sparkling cluster ring with diamonds (2.39-carats), set in platinum

Sparkling cluster ring with diamonds (2.36-carats), set in platinum

Loop ring with diamonds (1.08-carats), set in platinum

Loop ring with diamonds (1.06-carats), set in platinum

Lucy Boynton in Platinum by Harry Winston

Winston Cluster earrings with diamonds (9.51-carats), set in platinum

earrings with diamonds (9.51-carats), set in platinum 4 Forget-Me-Not rings with sapphire and diamonds (approximately 2.25-carats each), set in platinum

Danai Gurira in Platinum by Fred Leighton

Chandelier earrings with diamonds (30-carats), set in platinum

1970's Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet with diamonds (55-carats), set in platinum

& Arpels bracelet with diamonds (55-carats), set in platinum 1950's bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Cartier 1920's line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Nina Dobrev in Platinum by Harry Winston

Chandelier earrings with diamonds (32.57-carats), set in platinum

Sparkling Cluster ring with diamonds (2.32-carats), set in platinum

Lotus Cluster ring with diamonds (1.28-carats), set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

SOURCE Platinum Guild International

