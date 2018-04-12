Colorful, large-scale glass sculptures set to enhance Biltmore's historic gardens when Chihuly at Biltmore opens May 17

A leader in the development of glass as a fine art, Chihuly is celebrated for large architectural installations that have captivated viewers around the U.S. and throughout the world. The Chihuly at Biltmore exhibition will feature awe-inspiring artworks in both Biltmore House and the gardens, and is included in Biltmore admission.

Biltmore House and the estate's landscaped vistas are locations for these dramatic, large-scale sculptures that combine brilliant colors and striking forms set in Biltmore's century-old gardens.

Chihuly's first North Carolina garden exhibition

The first major garden exhibition of Chihuly's works in North Carolina, the artist's installations will reside in estate gardens for dramatic views in spring, summer, and fall, taking advantage of the living backdrop designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, known as the father of American landscape architecture.

Chihuly's large-scale installations of vivid Reeds, mesmerizing Towers, and myriad organic forms are shaped by the artist's unique vision that shattered established boundaries of glass. Garden plantings, developed in collaboration between Chihuly and Biltmore's landscape teams, will complement the artworks throughout the estate:

The Front Lawn will feature a glistening representation of The Sun

Inside Biltmore House, the Winter Garden will glow with a multitude of gold and white forms conjuring visions of sea life and reflecting Chihuly's love of Venice

The Italian Garden will offer three installations, including a Boat filled with multicolored glass spheres inspired by Japanese fishing floats

filled with multicolored glass spheres inspired by Japanese fishing floats In the Shrub Garden, Red Reeds —ranging from 6 to 10 feet high—form a striking installation

—ranging from 6 to 10 feet high—form a striking installation The Walled Garden presents two vibrant Towers —one of which was created for the Biltmore setting

—one of which was created for the Biltmore setting The glass Conservatory will be the setting for three dramatic Chandeliers —one of Chihuly's most iconic series—comprised of glass forms in varying, elegant hues

—one of Chihuly's most iconic series—comprised of glass forms in varying, elegant hues Antler Hill Village & Winery will feature a new installation created for Biltmore that will welcome guests upon arrival

Chihuly Nights at Biltmore

During reservation-only Chihuly Nights at Biltmore, the artworks will be dramatically illuminated to showcase their colors and shapes. Guests will take in sunset views over the Blue Ridge Mountains; enjoy live music in the gardens; and choose from a selection of wines from an alfresco wine bar. Chihuly Nights at Biltmore will be offered on select evenings throughout the exhibition's run. Guests may extend the evening at one of Biltmore's lodging properties – The Inn on Biltmore Estate or Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate. Both properties will offer special Chihuly-inspired stay packages. More information may be found at www.biltmore.com/stay.

Daytime admission to Chihuly at Biltmore is included in the general admission ticket price. Admission to see Chihuly Nights at Biltmore requires a separate ticket. Tickets are now available at www.biltmore.com/chihuly.

